Radico Khaitan Ltd Balance Sheet

2,229
(-2.28%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:14:56 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Radico Khaitan Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.74

26.73

26.73

26.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,350.63

2,125.28

1,960.07

1,737.19

Net Worth

2,377.37

2,152.01

1,986.8

1,763.9

Minority Interest

Debt

818.35

753.64

201.57

288.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

108.96

93.3

90.06

98.25

Total Liabilities

3,304.68

2,998.95

2,278.43

2,150.35

Fixed Assets

1,711.23

1,539.98

850.88

847.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

135.4

135.4

135.4

155.39

Deferred Tax Asset Net

17.02

15.55

13.16

18

Networking Capital

1,341.07

1,177.27

1,170.1

999.31

Inventories

788.84

720.12

539.25

490.97

Inventory Days

74.1

Sundry Debtors

978.15

824.06

755.76

697.46

Debtor Days

105.27

Other Current Assets

328.25

317.59

353.32

273.54

Sundry Creditors

-273.68

-288.75

-238.44

-265.82

Creditor Days

40.12

Other Current Liabilities

-480.49

-395.75

-239.79

-196.84

Cash

99.96

130.77

108.89

129.98

Total Assets

3,304.68

2,998.97

2,278.43

2,150.36

Radico Khaitan : related Articles

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

8 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More

