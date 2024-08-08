Radico Khaitan Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.74
26.73
26.73
26.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,350.63
2,125.28
1,960.07
1,737.19
Net Worth
2,377.37
2,152.01
1,986.8
1,763.9
Minority Interest
Debt
818.35
753.64
201.57
288.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
108.96
93.3
90.06
98.25
Total Liabilities
3,304.68
2,998.95
2,278.43
2,150.35
Fixed Assets
1,711.23
1,539.98
850.88
847.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
135.4
135.4
135.4
155.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.02
15.55
13.16
18
Networking Capital
1,341.07
1,177.27
1,170.1
999.31
Inventories
788.84
720.12
539.25
490.97
Inventory Days
74.1
Sundry Debtors
978.15
824.06
755.76
697.46
Debtor Days
105.27
Other Current Assets
328.25
317.59
353.32
273.54
Sundry Creditors
-273.68
-288.75
-238.44
-265.82
Creditor Days
40.12
Other Current Liabilities
-480.49
-395.75
-239.79
-196.84
Cash
99.96
130.77
108.89
129.98
Total Assets
3,304.68
2,998.97
2,278.43
2,150.36
Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
