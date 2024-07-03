Radico Khaitan Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,906.59
4,265.62
3,894.64
4,111.24
3,569.07
Excise Duty
2,790.29
3,129.08
2,815.96
2,950.32
2,644.06
Net Sales
1,116.3
1,136.54
1,078.68
1,160.91
925
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.2
4.74
2.24
6.16
3.66
Total Income
1,119.5
1,141.28
1,080.92
1,167.08
928.66
Total Expenditure
954.66
987.54
959.04
1,018.11
803.8
PBIDT
164.84
153.74
121.88
148.97
124.86
Interest
18.83
18.45
16.69
17.72
12.47
PBDT
146.01
135.29
105.19
131.25
112.39
Depreciation
35.69
32.85
31.52
31.79
26.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.32
25.14
14.29
21.87
13.46
Deferred Tax
2.34
-0.09
5.47
2.44
7.97
Reported Profit After Tax
80.66
77.38
53.91
75.15
64.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
80.66
77.38
53.91
75.15
64.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
80.66
77.38
53.91
75.15
64.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.03
5.79
4.03
5.62
4.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.75
26.74
26.74
26.74
26.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.76
13.52
11.29
12.83
13.49
PBDTM(%)
13.07
11.9
9.75
11.3
12.15
PATM(%)
7.22
6.8
4.99
6.47
7
Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
