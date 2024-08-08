Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.36
33.15
8.5
1.69
Op profit growth
9.98
37.83
27.66
12.54
EBIT growth
14.2
28.29
35.29
3.14
Net profit growth
20.95
84.84
54.62
2.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.91
15.31
14.79
12.57
EBIT margin
15.51
13.53
14.04
11.26
Net profit margin
11.46
9.44
6.8
4.77
RoCE
17.76
16.79
13.34
9.38
RoNW
4.15
4.24
2.81
1.98
RoA
3.28
2.92
1.61
0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.8
17.04
9.3
6.03
Dividend per share
2.4
2
1
0.8
Cash EPS
16.71
13.22
6.23
2.89
Book value per share
134.23
115.54
86.78
78.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
28.32
15.67
35.6
22.8
P/CEPS
33.55
20.19
53.13
47.55
P/B
4.17
2.31
3.81
1.75
EV/EBIDTA
17.82
10.36
16.78
11.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.75
13.27
Tax payout
-23.37
-15.22
-33.98
-26.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
114.75
109.26
125.55
134.16
Inventory days
65.29
51.6
60.64
61.85
Creditor days
-48.45
-43.64
-27.28
-23.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.03
-10.38
-3.75
-2.35
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.24
0.49
0.75
Net debt / op. profit
0.38
1.02
2.11
3.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.72
-51.73
-52.23
-54.84
Employee costs
-7.29
-7.66
-8.5
-8.4
Other costs
-26.07
-25.27
-24.45
-24.17
Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
