|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Aug 2024
|14 May 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, August 07, 2024 Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting held on August 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
