Radico Khaitan Ltd AGM

2,182.95
(1.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:24:55 PM

Radico Khaitan CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM7 Aug 202414 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, August 07, 2024 Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting held on August 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Radico Khaitan: Related News

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

8 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Read More
Read More

