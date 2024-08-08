|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|RADICO KHAITAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|RADICO KHAITAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors, at the meeting held today i.e. May 14, 2024, recommended dividend of 150% i.e. Rs. 3 per equity share of Rs. 2 each for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Intimation of change in Directors as noted/approved by the Board at the meeting held today i.e. May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|RADICO KHAITAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, February 06, 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
