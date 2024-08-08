|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|14 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|The Register of Members of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, July 26, 2024 to Wednesday, August 7, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend Rs.3.0000 per share(150%)Final Dividend & A.G.M. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 14.05.2024)
