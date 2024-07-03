iifl-logo-icon 1
Can Fin Homes Ltd Share Price

697.75
(-3.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

  • Open726
  • Day's High728.65
  • 52 Wk High951.75
  • Prev. Close721.15
  • Day's Low695.25
  • 52 Wk Low 680
  • Turnover (lac)5,412.94
  • P/E11.71
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value357.1
  • EPS61.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,290.83
  • Div. Yield0.83
  • Open837.65
  • Day's High840
  • Spot831
  • Prev. Close848.1
  • Day's Low819
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot975
  • OI(Chg %)-3,28,575 (-26.31%)
  • Roll Over%12.1
  • Roll Cost1.19
  • Traded Vol.25,41,825 (-32.22%)
Can Fin Homes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

726

Prev. Close

721.15

Turnover(Lac.)

5,412.94

Day's High

728.65

Day's Low

695.25

52 Week's High

951.75

52 Week's Low

680

Book Value

357.1

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,290.83

P/E

11.71

EPS

61.61

Divi. Yield

0.83

Can Fin Homes Ltd Corporate Action

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 04 Dec, 2024

arrow

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

Can Fin Homes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

23 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

Can Fin Homes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.98%

Non-Promoter- 39.19%

Institutions: 39.19%

Non-Institutions: 30.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Can Fin Homes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.63

26.63

26.63

26.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,317.22

3,620.65

3,039.99

2,583.17

Net Worth

4,343.85

3,647.28

3,066.62

2,609.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

249.56

-398.38

60.85

407.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Can Fin Homes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Can Fin Homes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Veena G Kamath

Non Executive Director

Debashish Mukherjee

Independent Director

Shubhalakshmi Pense

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar

Independent Director

A.S. Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Arvind Narayan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

K Satyanarayana Raju

Independent Director

Murali Ramaswami

Managing Director & CEO

Suresh S Iyer

Deputy Managing Director

Vikram Saha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Can Fin Homes Ltd

Summary

Can Fin Homes Ltd. (CFHL), is a leading housing finance institution approved by National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country. The Company offer housing loans for individual homes and affordable housing along with composite, and top-up loans. It offers non-housing loans including mortgage loans, site loans, loans for commercial properties, personal loans, and education loans. It accepts Fixed and Cumulative Deposits, as per the rules of the National Housing Bank (NHB). The Company has a pan India presence with 172 Branches, 21 Affordable Housing Loan Centres and 12 Satellite Offices spread over 21 States and Union Territories.The Company is a key player in Housing Finance Sector in India and one of the few institutions permitted by the Regulator NHB to accept Public Deposits. It is presently extending Housing Loans and Mortgage Loans at competitive interest rates both to Salaried and SENP category of borrowers, designed to cater to their individual needs. Can Fin Homes Ltd was incorporated on October 29, 1987 by Canara Bank in association with reputed financial institutions including HDFC and UTI. The company was set up in Bangalore with the mission of promoting Home Ownership and increasing Housing Stock all over the country. In the year 1992, the company opened a branch at Bhubaneshwar in the state of Orissa. In the year 1993, they opened a branch at Lucknow in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also, they introduced scheme called In-Principle Sanction.
Company FAQs

What is the Can Fin Homes Ltd share price today?

The Can Fin Homes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹697.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Can Fin Homes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Can Fin Homes Ltd is ₹9290.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Can Fin Homes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Can Fin Homes Ltd is 11.71 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Can Fin Homes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Can Fin Homes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Can Fin Homes Ltd is ₹680 and ₹951.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Can Fin Homes Ltd?

Can Fin Homes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.78%, 3 Years at 7.90%, 1 Year at -5.85%, 6 Month at -20.13%, 3 Month at -18.41% and 1 Month at -13.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Can Fin Homes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Can Fin Homes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.99 %
Institutions - 39.19 %
Public - 30.82 %

