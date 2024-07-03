Summary

Can Fin Homes Ltd. (CFHL), is a leading housing finance institution approved by National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country. The Company offer housing loans for individual homes and affordable housing along with composite, and top-up loans. It offers non-housing loans including mortgage loans, site loans, loans for commercial properties, personal loans, and education loans. It accepts Fixed and Cumulative Deposits, as per the rules of the National Housing Bank (NHB). The Company has a pan India presence with 172 Branches, 21 Affordable Housing Loan Centres and 12 Satellite Offices spread over 21 States and Union Territories.The Company is a key player in Housing Finance Sector in India and one of the few institutions permitted by the Regulator NHB to accept Public Deposits. It is presently extending Housing Loans and Mortgage Loans at competitive interest rates both to Salaried and SENP category of borrowers, designed to cater to their individual needs. Can Fin Homes Ltd was incorporated on October 29, 1987 by Canara Bank in association with reputed financial institutions including HDFC and UTI. The company was set up in Bangalore with the mission of promoting Home Ownership and increasing Housing Stock all over the country. In the year 1992, the company opened a branch at Bhubaneshwar in the state of Orissa. In the year 1993, they opened a branch at Lucknow in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also, they introduced scheme called In-Principle Sanction.

