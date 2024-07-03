SectorFinance
Open₹726
Prev. Close₹721.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,412.94
Day's High₹728.65
Day's Low₹695.25
52 Week's High₹951.75
52 Week's Low₹680
Book Value₹357.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,290.83
P/E11.71
EPS61.61
Divi. Yield0.83
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.63
26.63
26.63
26.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,317.22
3,620.65
3,039.99
2,583.17
Net Worth
4,343.85
3,647.28
3,066.62
2,609.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
249.56
-398.38
60.85
407.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Veena G Kamath
Non Executive Director
Debashish Mukherjee
Independent Director
Shubhalakshmi Pense
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar
Independent Director
A.S. Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Arvind Narayan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
K Satyanarayana Raju
Independent Director
Murali Ramaswami
Managing Director & CEO
Suresh S Iyer
Deputy Managing Director
Vikram Saha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Can Fin Homes Ltd
Summary
Can Fin Homes Ltd. (CFHL), is a leading housing finance institution approved by National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country. The Company offer housing loans for individual homes and affordable housing along with composite, and top-up loans. It offers non-housing loans including mortgage loans, site loans, loans for commercial properties, personal loans, and education loans. It accepts Fixed and Cumulative Deposits, as per the rules of the National Housing Bank (NHB). The Company has a pan India presence with 172 Branches, 21 Affordable Housing Loan Centres and 12 Satellite Offices spread over 21 States and Union Territories.The Company is a key player in Housing Finance Sector in India and one of the few institutions permitted by the Regulator NHB to accept Public Deposits. It is presently extending Housing Loans and Mortgage Loans at competitive interest rates both to Salaried and SENP category of borrowers, designed to cater to their individual needs. Can Fin Homes Ltd was incorporated on October 29, 1987 by Canara Bank in association with reputed financial institutions including HDFC and UTI. The company was set up in Bangalore with the mission of promoting Home Ownership and increasing Housing Stock all over the country. In the year 1992, the company opened a branch at Bhubaneshwar in the state of Orissa. In the year 1993, they opened a branch at Lucknow in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also, they introduced scheme called In-Principle Sanction.
Read More
The Can Fin Homes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹697.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Can Fin Homes Ltd is ₹9290.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Can Fin Homes Ltd is 11.71 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Can Fin Homes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Can Fin Homes Ltd is ₹680 and ₹951.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Can Fin Homes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.78%, 3 Years at 7.90%, 1 Year at -5.85%, 6 Month at -20.13%, 3 Month at -18.41% and 1 Month at -13.59%.
