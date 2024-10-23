Can Fin Homes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.63
26.63
26.63
26.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,317.22
3,620.65
3,039.99
2,583.17
Net Worth
4,343.85
3,647.28
3,066.62
2,609.8
Minority Interest
Debt
31,862.94
29,068.07
24,647.68
19,292.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
36,206.79
32,715.35
27,714.3
21,902.7
Fixed Assets
52.62
45.4
34.62
37.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,459.03
1,459.03
1,125.97
49.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
65.87
48.43
47.73
45.45
Networking Capital
-381.24
-339.31
-196.17
-143.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.89
1.14
1.13
0.71
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
12.63
14.69
32.75
27.13
Sundry Creditors
-4.83
-8.05
-5.55
-4.33
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-389.93
-347.09
-224.5
-166.7
Cash
457.42
308.47
324.08
21.55
Total Assets
1,653.7
1,522.02
1,336.23
11.23
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.