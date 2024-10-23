iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Can Fin Homes Ltd Balance Sheet

679.95
(-1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Can Fin Homes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.63

26.63

26.63

26.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,317.22

3,620.65

3,039.99

2,583.17

Net Worth

4,343.85

3,647.28

3,066.62

2,609.8

Minority Interest

Debt

31,862.94

29,068.07

24,647.68

19,292.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

36,206.79

32,715.35

27,714.3

21,902.7

Fixed Assets

52.62

45.4

34.62

37.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,459.03

1,459.03

1,125.97

49.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

65.87

48.43

47.73

45.45

Networking Capital

-381.24

-339.31

-196.17

-143.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.89

1.14

1.13

0.71

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

12.63

14.69

32.75

27.13

Sundry Creditors

-4.83

-8.05

-5.55

-4.33

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-389.93

-347.09

-224.5

-166.7

Cash

457.42

308.47

324.08

21.55

Total Assets

1,653.7

1,522.02

1,336.23

11.23

Can Fin Homes : related Articles

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Can Fin Homes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.