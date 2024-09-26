iifl-logo-icon 1
Can Fin Homes Ltd Option Chain

679.95
(-1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
1,95,0000%₹0.25-37.5%126--
--660₹0.150%3,9000%
--700₹0.150%9750%
--710₹0.30%00%
--740₹0.350%8,7750%
9750%₹117-1.26%750₹0.050%44,8500%
--760₹0.10%31,2000%
--770₹0.050%6,825-22.22%
--780₹0.050%28,275-9.37%
9750%₹57.80%790₹0.050%14,6250%
12,6750%₹88.4522.5%800₹0.050%1,73,550-15.63%
2,9250%₹52.450%810₹0.05-66.66%70,200-6.49%
19,5000%₹640%820₹0.050%1,72,5750%
6,8250%₹5139.53%830₹0.150%74,100-6.17%
48,7500%₹28.50%840₹0.05-88.88%1,51,125-14.83%
29,250-41.17%₹34.7558.67%850₹0.05-96.55%70,200-38.98%
31,200-38.46%₹2593.79%860₹0.05-98.11%59,475-29.06%
42,900-57.28%₹4.6-28.12%870₹0.25-95.65%62,400-38.46%
1,89,150-34.23%₹0.05-98.59%880₹0.05-99.62%66,300-33.98%
69,225-56.70%₹0.05-96.66%890₹3-85.94%42,900-25.42%
2,32,050-51.32%₹0.05-94.73%900₹9.25-69.91%1,15,050-27.16%
69,225-33.64%₹0.05-92.3%910₹40.40.87%25,350-16.12%
1,66,725-37.81%₹0.05-87.5%920₹44.5-9.73%48,750-16.66%
1,16,025-45.16%₹0.05-83.33%930₹45-23.72%39,0000%
1,71,600-37.36%₹0.05-83.33%940₹69.6-0.57%31,200-3.03%
1,17,975-30.05%₹0.05-75%950₹68.9-15.97%31,200-3.03%
1,08,225-29.29%₹0.05-75%960₹73.250%18,5250%
47,775-10.90%₹0.05-66.66%970₹89.80%5,8500%
1,15,050-21.33%₹0.05-75%980₹85.450%2,9250%
15,6000%₹0.10%990--
3,09,075-7.58%₹0.05-66.66%1,000₹1020%9,7500%
37,0500%₹0.150%1,010₹91.750%2,9250%
56,5500%₹0.050%1,020--
23,4000%₹0.050%1,030--
9750%₹0.050%1,040--
1,9500%₹0.10%1,060--

Can Fin Homes: Related NEWS

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

23 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

