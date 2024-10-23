Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
29.98%
29.98%
29.98%
29.98%
29.98%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
39.19%
39.31%
39.4%
39.52%
38.77%
Non-Institutions
30.82%
30.69%
30.61%
30.48%
31.23%
Total Non-Promoter
70.01%
70.01%
70.01%
70.01%
70.01%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.Read More
