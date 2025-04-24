iifl-logo
Can Fin Homes Q4 Profit Rises 12% YoY

24 Apr 2025 , 09:16 PM

Can Fin Homes Ltd reported a net profit of ₹234 crore for Q4 FY25, up 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹209 crore in Q4 FY24. Net profit grew 10% sequentially from the last quarter (Q3 FY25) as well, reflecting growth momentum.

The Net Interest Income (NII) of the company for the quarter ending March 2025 was ₹365.3 crore, a 6.3% YoY increase. The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share, over and above the interim dividend of ₹6 already paid, making the dividend for FY25 ₹12 per share. The face value of every share is ₹2.

Loan book grew 9% YoY to ₹38,217 crore, driven by a stable and growing customer base of 2.77 lakh borrowers. 86% of the overall loan book (including Commercial Real Estate loans) consisted of housing loans, indicating the company’s focus on residential lending.

70% of the overall loan portfolio was extended to salaried and professional borrowers, evidence of Can Fin Homes’ low-risk, retail-oriented lending model. The company maintained robust liquidity with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 117.86%, far in excess of the minimum regulatory requirement of 85%.

Undrawn bank facilities were ₹3,194.58 crore as on March 31, 2025, indicating easy access to funds and strong capital management. Asset quality was good with Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) at 0.87% and Net NPA at a mere 0.46%, supported by further management overlay provisions to address credit risk.

The average loan ticket size of new housing loans was ₹24 lakh, and for non-housing loans was ₹13 lakh, reflecting Can Fin Homes’ high penetration in India’s mid-income bracket.

Can Fin Homes Q4 Profit Rises 12% YoY

