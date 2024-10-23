Can Fin Homes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
249.56
-398.38
60.85
407.39
Other operating items
Operating
249.56
-398.38
60.85
407.39
Capital expenditure
2.68
7.34
42.25
4.12
Free cash flow
252.24
-391.03
103.1
411.51
Equity raised
5,643.13
4,706.61
3,173.61
1,902.06
Investing
1,076.37
25.29
8.37
1
Financing
16,319.12
6,281.88
12,658.33
5,244.21
Dividends paid
19.97
0
0
0
Net in cash
23,310.83
10,622.75
15,943.41
7,558.78
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.