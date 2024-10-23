Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

CAN FIN HOMES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled 0n 26/11/2024 to consider and approve the proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend. Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting pertaining to declaration of Interim Dividend. We wish to inform that Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 26/11/2024 has appointed Shri Sunil Kumar Pasupuleti as Interim Chief Information Officer. For details please refer to the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

CAN FIN HOMES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and Half Year Ended 30/09/2024 2. Fund Raising by issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 together with Limited Review Report of Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th September 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

We wish to inform that a meeting was held today i.e., on Monday, September 09, 2024, between 03.30 p.m. to 04.15 p.m. through video conference between Mr. Suresh S Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Vikram Saha, Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Apurav Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Mr. Zhixuan Gao, Analyst, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors. The meeting was arranged by Morgan Stanley. For more details please refer attached file.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

CAN FIN HOMES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday July 20 2024 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 30/06/2024. For details please refer to the attachment. Please find attached Un-Audited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, Limited Review Report issued by Joint Statutory Central Auditors and Other Annexures. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 29 May 2024

CAN FIN HOMES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The following proposals are being placed for consideration/review for obtaining approval from the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company. (1) Fund raising by way of issue of equity shares subject to such approvals as may be required. (2) Borrowing/raising funds by issue of Secured and/or unsecured non-convertible debentures and/or non convertible subordinated debt Tier-II debentures in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act 2013 read with relevant rules and the Listing Regulations as amended. We would like to bring to your kind notice that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday, June 06, 2024. For more details please refer to the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

CAN FIN HOMES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday April 29 2024 inter-alia to (i) consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit report for the said period. (ii)consider and recommend final-dividend if any to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024.(iii) Raising funds by issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures (NCDs) secured or unsecured on private placement basis in one or more tranches upto an undrawn limit of Rs. 2100 Crore out of the overall limit of Rs. 4000 Crore which was approved by the members at the AGM held on July 19 2023 for a period upto the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial year 2023-24. We wish to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., April 29, 2024, Monday, at Bengaluru, the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee, inter-alia, has been considered and unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at the aforesaid meeting. e wish to inform that the Board of directors has appointed Shri. Vikram Saha as an Additional Director and Whole time Director designated as Deputy Managing Director (KMP) on the Board of the Company w.e.f 29-04-2024. For details please find the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024) Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting, Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, Recommendation of Final Dividend and other approvals. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024