|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|AGM 07/08/2024 The 37th AGM of the Company will be held through VC /OAVM on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) The 37th AGM of the Company is Scheduled to be held on 07/08/2024 at 11:00 am through VC/OAVM. For details please refer to the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) We wish to inform that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held today i.e. on Wednesday, 07/08/2024. In this connection we have enclosed the summary of the proceedings. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) We wish to inform that at the Annual General Meeting held on 07/08/2024, Shri K Satyanarayana Raju and Shri Ajai Kumar were re appointed. For details please refer to the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
