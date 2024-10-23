iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Can Fin Homes Ltd AGM

675
(0.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:14:59 AM

Can Fin Homes CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM7 Aug 20247 Jun 2024
AGM 07/08/2024 The 37th AGM of the Company will be held through VC /OAVM on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) The 37th AGM of the Company is Scheduled to be held on 07/08/2024 at 11:00 am through VC/OAVM. For details please refer to the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) We wish to inform that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held today i.e. on Wednesday, 07/08/2024. In this connection we have enclosed the summary of the proceedings. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) We wish to inform that at the Annual General Meeting held on 07/08/2024, Shri K Satyanarayana Raju and Shri Ajai Kumar were re appointed. For details please refer to the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Can Fin Homes: Related News

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Can Fin Homes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.