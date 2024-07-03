Can Fin Homes Ltd Summary

Can Fin Homes Ltd. (CFHL), is a leading housing finance institution approved by National Housing Bank (NHB), the apex authority of housing in the country. The Company offer housing loans for individual homes and affordable housing along with composite, and top-up loans. It offers non-housing loans including mortgage loans, site loans, loans for commercial properties, personal loans, and education loans. It accepts Fixed and Cumulative Deposits, as per the rules of the National Housing Bank (NHB). The Company has a pan India presence with 172 Branches, 21 Affordable Housing Loan Centres and 12 Satellite Offices spread over 21 States and Union Territories.The Company is a key player in Housing Finance Sector in India and one of the few institutions permitted by the Regulator NHB to accept Public Deposits. It is presently extending Housing Loans and Mortgage Loans at competitive interest rates both to Salaried and SENP category of borrowers, designed to cater to their individual needs. Can Fin Homes Ltd was incorporated on October 29, 1987 by Canara Bank in association with reputed financial institutions including HDFC and UTI. The company was set up in Bangalore with the mission of promoting Home Ownership and increasing Housing Stock all over the country. In the year 1992, the company opened a branch at Bhubaneshwar in the state of Orissa. In the year 1993, they opened a branch at Lucknow in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also, they introduced scheme called In-Principle Sanction. In the year 1997, the company opened new branches at Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Cochin and Patna. In the year 1999, they introduced a new deposit scheme called Abhivridhi Deposit scheme the deposit amount gets doubled in 65 months. The company was selected by National Housing Bank as one of the participants in the pilot issue of mobilization of resources through Mortgage Backed Securities. Also, they launched an Interactive Website, www.canfinhomes.com providing relevant information to the aspirants to own a Home, apart from details of deposit schemes of the company etc.In the year 2001, National Housing Bank (NHB) signed a pact with the company and LIC Housing Finance Ltd for their second round of securitization for housing loans worth Rs 137.63 crore. In the year 2003, the company unveiled Can Fin Home Loan Fair in Kerala. In the year 2004, they launched a new product, Personal Loan Scheme, for existing borrowers. In the year 2005, they set up a new branch office at Hyderabad.During the year 2008-09, Canara Bank, the sponsor bank of the company acquired through secondary market 1,023,772 Nos of equity shares in the company aggregating to 5% (approx) of the total shares/ voting rights. The share holding by Canara Bank as at the end of the year was 40.35%.During the year 2009-10, Canara Bank, the sponsor bank of the company acquired through secondary market 400,017 Nos of equity shares in the company aggregating to 1.95% (approx) of the total shares/ voting rights. The share holding by Canara Bank as at the end of the year was 42.332%.During the year 2013-14, 14 new branches (10 in South and 04 in other regions) were opened by the Company in different states across the country, located in major cities, taking the total number of branches to 83 against 69 branches as at the end of previous year.During the FY 2014-15, 24 new branches were opened by the Company in different states across the country, taking the total number of branches to 107. The Company introduced the concept of Satellite Offices by which many branches in metropolitan/tier-II cities can source business from additional locations (within 30 km radius of main branch) apart from providing doorstep service to existing/potential customers with lower operating costs considering the smaller unit size.With due consideration to the views expressed by the Members of the Company at the previous Annual General Meetings, the confidence reposed by members in the Company, business growth and the need to induce capital to meet Capital Adequacy Requirements, the Company issued 61,45,575 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each for cash at Rs 450 each (including a premium of Rs 440 per share), in consultation with the issues Lead Managers. The issue has been fully subscribed and your Company raised/received Rs. 276.07 crore and accounted Rs. 273.39 crore as capital (less issue expenses of Rs. 2.68 crore) on 13 March 2015. During FY15-16, the Company in different States across the country, taking the total number of branches to 110. Besides, it opened 20 new Satellite Offices across the country in FY 15-16 to take the tally of Satellite Offices from 10 to 30 as on March 31, 2016. The total number of branches / satellite offices as on March 31, 2016 stood at 140.For the year FY 16-17, the Company has envisaged opening branches/satellite offices in 35 locations, out of which 27 branches/satellite offices were opened on a single day viz., on April 21, 2016 and another 3 branches in May 2016.As at the end of FY16-17, CFHL has an expanded network of 170 outlets spread across 19 states comprising 124 branches, 10 AHLCs and 36 Satellite Offices. CFHL became the first HFC to start exclusive Affordable Housing Loan Centres in sync with the Housing for all initiative by the Government.Canara Bank, following RBI instructions, sold a portion of their stake (13.45%) to M/s Calladium Investments Pte, Limited (an affiliate of GIC Singapore) holding 30.57% stake as at the end of the FY2016-17.During FY18, 9 new branches and 4 satellite offices were opened and 10 Satellite offices were upgraded to Affordable Housing Loan Centres (AHLCs), which exclusively provide smaller ticket size Loans under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS)(Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), Loans under Urban Housing (LUH) and Loans under Rural Housing (LRH) schemes. Under this initiative, the second tranche of 10 AHLCs were opened during FY18 by upgrading existing satellite offices. As at the end of FY18, the Company has an expanded network of 173 outlets spread across 19 states comprising 133 branches, 20 AHLCs and 20 Satellite Offices.During FY19, 22 new branches were opened and 1 Satellite Office was upgraded to Affordable Housing Loan Centre (AHLC), for exclusively providing smaller ticket size Loans under Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), Loans under Urban Housing (LUH) and Loans under Rural Housing (LRH) schemes. As at the end of FY19, the Company has an expanded network of 189 outlets spread across 21 states comprising 154 branches, 21 AHLCs and 14 Satellite Offices.During the year 2019, CFHL added 9 branches at Ballari, Mancherial, Pollachi, Thanjavur, Srikakulam, Theni, Hoskote, Haveri and Solapur.During FY21, due to Covid-19 related restrictions, only 4 new branches were opened. At the end of FY21, Company has an expanded network of 200 branches spread across 21 states comprising 186 branches and 14 Satellite Offices.In FY22, only 4 new branches were opened and Yeshwanthpur (Bengaluru) Satellite office got upgraded as a branch. As at the end of FY22, Company has an expanded network of 200 branches spread across 21 states comprising 187 branches and 13 Satellite Offices.During FY 2022-23, the Company opened five new branches and upgraded Vidyaranyapura Satellite office as a branch. As at the end of FY 23, Company has an expanded network of 205 branches spread across 21 states comprising 172 branches and 12 Satellite Offices. The two western regions of India, namely Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, emerged as the leading cities in terms of real estate sales among the top seven cities, accounting for more than 48% of the total sales. Additionally, the number of new launches across the top seven cities exceeded 100,000 units.During FY 23, the Companys Loan Book Portfolio stood at Rs 31,563 crore. The borrowings of the Company as of March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 29068 crore. The Gross NPA of Company as at March 31, 2023 was Rs 173.85 Crore.