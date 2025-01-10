To

The Members of

Can Fin Homes Limited

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion:

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Can Fin Homes Limited ("the Company") which comprise of balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit & loss, statement of changes in equity and the cashflow statement for the year then ended, notes to Ind AS financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profits, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Expected Credit loss allowances: Expected credit loss allowances relating to loans and advances are determined on a portfolio basis, with the use of impairment models. These models are based on historical loss experience and use a few key assumptions including probability of default, loss given default (including propensity for possession and forced sale discounts for mortgages) and valuation of recoveries. Our work therefore focused on the appropriateness of modelling methodologies adopted and the significant judgements required. We have reviewed the expected credit loss model developed and used by the management at the entity level. This included assessing and challenging the appropriateness of key judgements. We tested the formulae applied within the calculation files, the completeness and accuracy of key data inputs, sourced from underlying systems that are applied in the calculation. We also tested the reconciliation of loans and advances between underlying source systems and the expected credit loss models. Refer Note 2 i) to the financial statements for accounting policy on accounting for the impairment of financial assets and Note 40 to the financial statements for credit risk disclosures and for Credit impairment charges and other provisions Information Technology (‘IT) systems and controls: The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on information systems including automated controls in information systems, such that there exists a risk that, gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being misstated. Our audit procedures included verifying, testing and reviewing the design and operating effectiveness of the IT system by verifying the reports and other financial and non- financial information generated from the system on a test check basis. Our audit procedures included: We have identified ‘IT systems and controls as key audit matter because of significant use of IT system and the scale and complexity of the IT architecture. • Evaluation of the design and testing the operating effectiveness of certain automated controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting including the completeness and accuracy of data feeds, and automated calculations. • Ensuring that deficiencies noticed in our verification were informed to the management for corrective action, which is already been done; • Carrying out independent alternative audit procedures like substantive testing in areas where deficiencies were noticed; • We have considered the report given by IT audit specialists on design and operating effectiveness of the General IT Controls and assessed its impact on the key financial accounting and reporting systems; Performing substantive tests on sample automated controls and comparing them with the manual outputs.

Other Information, [such as "Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon"]:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report of Directors including Annexures to Directors Report, Corporate Governance, Information to Shareholders and Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon, which are expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the reports which we are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. In case of uncorrected material misstatements, we are required to communicate to other stakeholders as appropriate as well as to take action under the applicable laws and regulations, if any.

Managements Responsibility for Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism through the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure – A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The reports on the audit of accounts of 207 branches, by statutory branch auditors appointed by the Company in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the Board of Directors have been sent to us in terms of section 143(8) of the Act and have been dealt in the manner considered appropriate, while preparing our report.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act as amended from time to time.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on that date from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure - B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of Section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company, is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed its pending litigations in note 36 of the financial statements which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, and also not entered into any derivative contracts, accordingly no provision is required to be made in respect of material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except for those reported in Note 16.1 of the financial statements.

iv) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year declared which was proposed in the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

b) The interim dividends declared by the Board of Directors and paid by the Company during the year are in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

c) As per note 20.2 and 20.3 of the financial statements, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend which is subject to approval by the members of the Company in ensuing annual general meeting.

vi. Based on our examination and representation received from the Company, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For B. K. RAMADHYANI & CO LLP For B. Srinivasa Rao & Co Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 002878S/S200021 Firm Registration No. 008763S (CA C R Deepak) (CA Anand Mahendrakar) Partner Partner Membership No. 215398 Membership No. 227336 UDIN: 24215398BKFOHQ7772 UDIN: 24227336BKFACB8301 Place: Bangalore Date: April 29, 2024

Annexure-A Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report to the Members of Can Fin Homes Limited.

1a)A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE"). However, it is in the process of updating details of location/ situation of PPE.

B. Based on the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company, it doesnt have any intangible assets during the year.

b) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company, PPE of the Company located at the 207 branches, Centralized Processing Centers and the Head Office have been physically verified by the Company and it has represented us that the discrepancies noticed on such verifications is not material and the Company is in the process of adjusting the same in the books of account. In our opinion the frequency of verification of PPE of the Company is adequate.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in its favor) disclosed in the financial statements are held in its name.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and accordingly, provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against it for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and accordingly provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

2 a) The Company did not hold any Inventories as at the year end and accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, during any point of time of the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions were in agreement with its books of account of the Company.

3.a) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than loans given in the normal course of business of the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company it has not made any investments, provided guarantee and security given to the parties referred in section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (iii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company, the repayment of principal and interest for the loan to key managerial persons are regular based on the schedule stipulated.

d) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company, there are no overdues on the loans granted to key managerial persons during the year.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4 Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, given guarantees and securities as referred in the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

5 As per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification dated March 31, 2014, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has accepted deposits as applicable under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and has complied with the same.

6 To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the said Order are not applicable.

7 a) According to the records of the Company, it is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, Goods and Service Tax ("GST") and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities as of March 31, 2024. There are no undisputed dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues outstanding on account of any disputes in respect of income tax, service tax, customs duty or excise duty or goods and service tax except as detailed below:

Name of the Statue Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Amount paid/ adjusted out of refunds (Rs. in lakhs) Assessment year to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.61 Nil 2004-05 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Dividend distribution tax under section 115O of Income Tax Act, 1961 16.08 4.10 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 36.94 7.39 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 152.41 152.41 2020 - 21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Uttar Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST dues 11.73 1.07 July 2017 to March 2018 Additional Commissioner (Appeals)

8 According to the information and explanation provided and as represented to us by the management, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the said Order is not applicable.

9 a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

b) As represented to us by the Company, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) As per the information and explanations provided by the Company, all term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation provided by the Company and as represented to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. The Company has no subsidiaries or joint ventures at any time during the year.

f) According to the information and explanation provided by the Company and as represented to us, the Company did not hold any securities in its associate. It did not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

10 a) According to the information and explanation provided by the Company and as represented to us, there were no moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanation provided by the Company and as represented to us, there were no preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

11 a) According to the information and explanation provided by the Company and as represented to us, the following frauds on the Company which were noticed or reported during the year:

Sl. No. Nature of fraud Amount involved (to the extent quantified by the Company) (Rs. in lakhs) Remarks 1. Misusing of cheque signing authority by certain staff of the Company 3,967.44 The Company has reported that the one of the officer of the branch who was authorized to sign the cheques has mis used his powers and en- cashed cheques to the tune of H3,967.44 lacs during the period of September 2021 to July 2023. The Company has made 100% provision for the same. 2. Issue of duplicate equity share certificate of the Company 42.77 The Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company had received request for issue of duplicate share certificate from 3 share holders The Company has recovered Rs.5 lacs under D & O policy which has been adjusted and the for the balance amount 100% provision has been made by the Company. 3. Violations in conditions as per the tripartite agreement by the builder 10.72 The Company has recovered the entire dues through SARFAESI sale. 4 Anomalies in accounting transactions 53.84 The employees of 2 branches had purported in manipulation of books of accounts. The Company has recovered Rs.16.07 Lacs and for the balance amount it has created 100% provision 5. Multiple sale deed executed 62.48 The Company has reported 3 loan accounts as fraud and 100% provision has been created for the same. 6. Loan against forged documents 1,446.64 The Company has reported 46 accounts as fraud of which in 2 accounts it has recovered full amount and created 100% provision for the remaining accounts. 7. Loan against non- existence of property 41.49 The Company has created 100% provision for the same. 8. Irregularities in sanction of housing loans 399.68 The Company has identified 27 accounts with certain irregularities at 4 branches and yet to file FMR -1. 9. Anomalies in accounting transactions 45.28 However, 100% provision has been created for the same. In one of the branches, misappropriation of funds was identified in bank reconciliation statement. However, 100% provision has been created for the same and yet to file FMR -1.

b) We have filed a report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government as referred in Sl. No.1 above.

c) Based on the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and accordingly, provisions of the clause 3 (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

12 In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

13 In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and as represented to us by management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14 a) According to the information and explanation given to us and as represented to us by the management, the Company has an internal audit system (Risk Based Internal Audit system) carried out at branches on periodic basis is commensurate with the size and nature of its business of the Company.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit were considered by us to the extent furnished to us.

15 As represented to us by the management and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

16 a) According to the information and explanation given, the Company is required to be registered under section 29A of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 and has obtained such registration.

b) According to the information and explanation given, the Company has conducted its housing finance activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the National Housing Bank of India (NHB). In terms of report dated June 17, 2020 of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), existing HFCs holding CoR issued by NHB need not approach RBI for fresh CoR.

c) According to the information and explanation given, the Company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanation given, the Group has no Core Investment Company as part of the Group. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17 The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18 According to the information and explanation furnished to us by the Company, there is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19 According to the information and explanation furnished and as represented to us by the Company and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the Company will be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20 a) According to the information and explanation furnished and as represented to us by the Company in respect of other than ongoing projects, it had no unspent amount to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with the second proviso to section 135 (5) of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The amount remaining unspent under section 135 (5) of the Act, pursuant to ongoing projects, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act;

21 The Company doesnt have any subsidiaries and consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the said Order are not applicable.

For B. K. RAMADHYANI & CO LLP For B. Srinivasa Rao & Co Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 002878S/S200021 Firm Registration No. 008763S (CA C R Deepak) (CA Anand Mahendrakar) Partner Partner Membership No. 215398 Membership No. 227336 UDIN: 24215398BKFOHQ7772 UDIN: 24227336BKFACB8301 Place: Bangalore Date: April 29, 2024

Annexure-B Referred to in Paragraph 2 (G) under the heading "Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report to the Members Can Fin Homes Limited.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Can Fin Homes Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

In our opinion, the Company, has an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively in all material respects as at March 31,

2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". However, management is advised to upgrade its information technology infrastructure including software to improve information security, minimize areas where transactions are handled manually, and connected systems and procedures.