Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting pertaining to declaration of Interim Dividend. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, inter-alia considered and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.00/- (300%) per equity share of face value Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. Further, vide above referred letter dated November 19, 2024, the Company had also informed to the Stock Exchanges that Wednesday, December 04, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date to determine the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of abovementioned Interim Dividend We wish to inform that Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for FY 2024-25 have been credited today to the Shareholders Bank Account. Please refer attachment for details This is in continuation to the above referred letter, we wish to inform that the Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.00/- (300%) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25 have been credited today i.e. December 20, 2024, to the Bank Account of the Shareholders, who had submitted their bank account particulars to the Company or the Depository Participants or the Registrar & Transfer Agents (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)