|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Nov 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|6
|300
|Interim
|Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting pertaining to declaration of Interim Dividend. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, inter-alia considered and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.00/- (300%) per equity share of face value Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. Further, vide above referred letter dated November 19, 2024, the Company had also informed to the Stock Exchanges that Wednesday, December 04, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date to determine the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of abovementioned Interim Dividend We wish to inform that Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for FY 2024-25 have been credited today to the Shareholders Bank Account. Please refer attachment for details This is in continuation to the above referred letter, we wish to inform that the Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.00/- (300%) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25 have been credited today i.e. December 20, 2024, to the Bank Account of the Shareholders, who had submitted their bank account particulars to the Company or the Depository Participants or the Registrar & Transfer Agents (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|4
|200
|Final
|CAN FIN HOMES LIMITED has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29 Apr 2024 for Dividend. Dividend: We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share (200%) of the face value of Rs.2/- each to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.