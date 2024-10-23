iifl-logo-icon 1
Can Fin Homes Ltd Dividend

673
(-2.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:04:59 AM

Can Fin Homes CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend26 Nov 20244 Dec 20244 Dec 20246300Interim
Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting pertaining to declaration of Interim Dividend. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, inter-alia considered and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.00/- (300%) per equity share of face value Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. Further, vide above referred letter dated November 19, 2024, the Company had also informed to the Stock Exchanges that Wednesday, December 04, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date to determine the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of abovementioned Interim Dividend We wish to inform that Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for FY 2024-25 have been credited today to the Shareholders Bank Account. Please refer attachment for details This is in continuation to the above referred letter, we wish to inform that the Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.00/- (300%) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25 have been credited today i.e. December 20, 2024, to the Bank Account of the Shareholders, who had submitted their bank account particulars to the Company or the Depository Participants or the Registrar & Transfer Agents (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)
Dividend29 Apr 202418 Jul 202418 Jul 20244200Final
CAN FIN HOMES LIMITED has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29 Apr 2024 for Dividend. Dividend: We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share (200%) of the face value of Rs.2/- each to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Can Fin Homes: Related News

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

23 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit jumps ~39% to ₹212 Crore

23 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 0.88% in the September quarter, compared to 0.91% in the June quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

