SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹422.25
Prev. Close₹427.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹160.08
Day's High₹425.5
Day's Low₹419.4
52 Week's High₹577.45
52 Week's Low₹285.8
Book Value₹43.69
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,272.73
P/E71.87
EPS5.97
Divi. Yield0.33
The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.44
43.22
43.15
43.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,724.63
1,544.78
1,359.35
1,164.75
Net Worth
1,768.07
1,588
1,402.5
1,207.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,474.65
2,699
2,481.96
2,311.73
yoy growth (%)
28.73
8.74
7.36
10.84
Raw materials
-2,413.95
-1,848.73
-1,658.19
-1,615.14
As % of sales
69.47
68.49
66.8
69.86
Employee costs
-266.88
-224.66
-206.82
-170.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
290.04
284.67
245.43
177.27
Depreciation
-47.5
-37.32
-28.08
-19.11
Tax paid
-63.25
-85.68
-60.27
-44.18
Working capital
84.48
196.05
181.01
97.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.73
8.74
7.36
10.84
Op profit growth
8.36
21.01
35.48
-10.38
EBIT growth
2.51
16.49
39.25
-13.06
Net profit growth
13.97
7.46
39.12
-7.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,856.67
4,127.19
3,500.19
2,721.24
2,502.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,856.67
4,127.19
3,500.19
2,721.24
2,502.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.03
16.23
10.76
20.73
25.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Kochouseph Chittilappilly
Managing Director
Mithun K Chittilappilly
Independent Director
C J George
Whole Time Director & COO
Ramachandran Venkataraman
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Cherian N Punnoose
Independent Director
Ullas K Kamath
Independent Director
Radha Unni
Independent Director
BIJU VARKKEY
Independent Director
George Muthoot Jacob
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Kumar Tak
Independent Director
Ishwar subramanian.
Whole-time Director
Antony Sebastian K..
Reports by V-Guard Industries Ltd
Summary
V-Guard Industries Limited based in Kochi, Kerala is a multi-product company catering to the mass consumption market. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of a wide range of Electronics, Electrical and Consumer Durables. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu; at Kashipur and Roorkee, Uttarakhand; at Kala Amb, HimachalPradesh; at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Center, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu and at Majitar, Rangpo and Mamring in Sikkim. The Company has a strong nationwide distribution network of 32 branches, 624 distributors, more than 50,000 channel partners. The foundation of V-Guard Industries was laid with the formation of a partnership concern viz. Priemere Electronics by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly in the year 1977 which was engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing voltage stabilizers under the brand name V-Guard. In the year 1992, Premier Electronics, the partnership concern was dissolved and Chittilappilly continued the business as a proprietary concern. In the year, 1985, Chittilappilly started another proprietorship concern by the name of M/s Prompt India for marketing of the products under the brand name of V-Guard. Subsequently, M/s Prompt India changed its name to M/s V-Guard Industries. On 12 February 1996, V-Guard Industries Limited was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. With effect from 1 April 1996, V-Guard Industries took over the business of the proprietary concern i.e. M/s V-Guard Indust
Read More
The V-Guard Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹419.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V-Guard Industries Ltd is ₹18272.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V-Guard Industries Ltd is 71.87 and 10.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V-Guard Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V-Guard Industries Ltd is ₹285.8 and ₹577.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V-Guard Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.62%, 3 Years at 24.04%, 1 Year at 44.90%, 6 Month at -7.30%, 3 Month at -2.15% and 1 Month at -2.00%.
