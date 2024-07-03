iifl-logo-icon 1
V-Guard Industries Ltd Share Price

419.7
(-1.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:58 AM

  • Open422.25
  • Day's High425.5
  • 52 Wk High577.45
  • Prev. Close427.1
  • Day's Low419.4
  • 52 Wk Low 285.8
  • Turnover (lac)160.08
  • P/E71.87
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value43.69
  • EPS5.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,272.73
  • Div. Yield0.33
No Records Found

V-Guard Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

422.25

Prev. Close

427.1

Turnover(Lac.)

160.08

Day's High

425.5

Day's Low

419.4

52 Week's High

577.45

52 Week's Low

285.8

Book Value

43.69

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,272.73

P/E

71.87

EPS

5.97

Divi. Yield

0.33

V-Guard Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.4

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

V-Guard Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

V-Guard Industries Reports 17.7% Net Profit Rise to ₹69.39 Crore in Q2

V-Guard Industries Reports 17.7% Net Profit Rise to ₹69.39 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|08:25 PM

The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

V-Guard Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.39%

Non-Promoter- 33.72%

Institutions: 33.72%

Non-Institutions: 11.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V-Guard Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.44

43.22

43.15

43.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,724.63

1,544.78

1,359.35

1,164.75

Net Worth

1,768.07

1,588

1,402.5

1,207.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,474.65

2,699

2,481.96

2,311.73

yoy growth (%)

28.73

8.74

7.36

10.84

Raw materials

-2,413.95

-1,848.73

-1,658.19

-1,615.14

As % of sales

69.47

68.49

66.8

69.86

Employee costs

-266.88

-224.66

-206.82

-170.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

290.04

284.67

245.43

177.27

Depreciation

-47.5

-37.32

-28.08

-19.11

Tax paid

-63.25

-85.68

-60.27

-44.18

Working capital

84.48

196.05

181.01

97.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.73

8.74

7.36

10.84

Op profit growth

8.36

21.01

35.48

-10.38

EBIT growth

2.51

16.49

39.25

-13.06

Net profit growth

13.97

7.46

39.12

-7.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,856.67

4,127.19

3,500.19

2,721.24

2,502.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,856.67

4,127.19

3,500.19

2,721.24

2,502.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.03

16.23

10.76

20.73

25.13

V-Guard Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V-Guard Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Kochouseph Chittilappilly

Managing Director

Mithun K Chittilappilly

Independent Director

C J George

Whole Time Director & COO

Ramachandran Venkataraman

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Cherian N Punnoose

Independent Director

Ullas K Kamath

Independent Director

Radha Unni

Independent Director

BIJU VARKKEY

Independent Director

George Muthoot Jacob

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Kumar Tak

Independent Director

Ishwar subramanian.

Whole-time Director

Antony Sebastian K..

Reports by V-Guard Industries Ltd

Summary

V-Guard Industries Limited based in Kochi, Kerala is a multi-product company catering to the mass consumption market. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of a wide range of Electronics, Electrical and Consumer Durables. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu; at Kashipur and Roorkee, Uttarakhand; at Kala Amb, HimachalPradesh; at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Center, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu and at Majitar, Rangpo and Mamring in Sikkim. The Company has a strong nationwide distribution network of 32 branches, 624 distributors, more than 50,000 channel partners. The foundation of V-Guard Industries was laid with the formation of a partnership concern viz. Priemere Electronics by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly in the year 1977 which was engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing voltage stabilizers under the brand name V-Guard. In the year 1992, Premier Electronics, the partnership concern was dissolved and Chittilappilly continued the business as a proprietary concern. In the year, 1985, Chittilappilly started another proprietorship concern by the name of M/s Prompt India for marketing of the products under the brand name of V-Guard. Subsequently, M/s Prompt India changed its name to M/s V-Guard Industries. On 12 February 1996, V-Guard Industries Limited was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. With effect from 1 April 1996, V-Guard Industries took over the business of the proprietary concern i.e. M/s V-Guard Indust
Company FAQs

What is the V-Guard Industries Ltd share price today?

The V-Guard Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹419.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of V-Guard Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V-Guard Industries Ltd is ₹18272.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V-Guard Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V-Guard Industries Ltd is 71.87 and 10.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V-Guard Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V-Guard Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V-Guard Industries Ltd is ₹285.8 and ₹577.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V-Guard Industries Ltd?

V-Guard Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.62%, 3 Years at 24.04%, 1 Year at 44.90%, 6 Month at -7.30%, 3 Month at -2.15% and 1 Month at -2.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V-Guard Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V-Guard Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.39 %
Institutions - 33.73 %
Public - 11.88 %

