Summary

V-Guard Industries Limited based in Kochi, Kerala is a multi-product company catering to the mass consumption market. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling of a wide range of Electronics, Electrical and Consumer Durables. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu; at Kashipur and Roorkee, Uttarakhand; at Kala Amb, HimachalPradesh; at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Center, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu and at Majitar, Rangpo and Mamring in Sikkim. The Company has a strong nationwide distribution network of 32 branches, 624 distributors, more than 50,000 channel partners. The foundation of V-Guard Industries was laid with the formation of a partnership concern viz. Priemere Electronics by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly in the year 1977 which was engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing voltage stabilizers under the brand name V-Guard. In the year 1992, Premier Electronics, the partnership concern was dissolved and Chittilappilly continued the business as a proprietary concern. In the year, 1985, Chittilappilly started another proprietorship concern by the name of M/s Prompt India for marketing of the products under the brand name of V-Guard. Subsequently, M/s Prompt India changed its name to M/s V-Guard Industries. On 12 February 1996, V-Guard Industries Limited was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. With effect from 1 April 1996, V-Guard Industries took over the business of the proprietary concern i.e. M/s V-Guard Indust

Read More