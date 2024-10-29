Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
54.39%
54.42%
54.47%
54.56%
55.62%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
33.72%
34.05%
33.52%
33.46%
32.52%
Non-Institutions
11.87%
11.52%
12%
11.96%
11.85%
Total Non-Promoter
45.6%
45.57%
45.52%
45.43%
44.37%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.
