|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.55
8.72
7.61
11.51
Op profit growth
8.36
20.97
35.52
-8.74
EBIT growth
2.59
15.94
39.62
-11.71
Net profit growth
13.38
7.32
39.36
-7.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.66
11.46
10.3
8.18
EBIT margin
8.62
10.81
10.13
7.81
Net profit margin
6.5
7.37
7.47
5.77
RoCE
21.41
25.12
28.06
25.39
RoNW
4.34
4.55
5.36
4.85
RoA
4.03
4.28
5.17
4.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.29
4.69
4.4
3.17
Dividend per share
1.3
1.2
0.9
0.7
Cash EPS
4.13
3.77
3.68
2.69
Book value per share
32.6
28.15
23.24
17.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.84
53.75
35.19
70.12
P/CEPS
52.21
66.86
42.04
82.58
P/B
6.62
8.95
6.66
12.62
EV/EBIDTA
26.58
31.94
23.07
46.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
24.82
22.2
Tax payout
-22.29
-29.92
-24.57
-24.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.5
47.77
56.4
59.74
Inventory days
77.79
74.47
57.99
46.36
Creditor days
-54.23
-59.73
-52.89
-47.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-38.3
-48.23
-60.97
-89.05
Net debt / equity
0
-0.17
-0.09
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.02
-0.67
-0.38
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69
-68.07
-66.39
-69.59
Employee costs
-7.71
-8.32
-8.34
-7.39
Other costs
-13.6
-12.12
-14.95
-14.82
The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.Read More
