V-Guard Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

398
(-3.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.44

43.22

43.15

43.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,724.63

1,544.78

1,359.35

1,164.75

Net Worth

1,768.07

1,588

1,402.5

1,207.77

Minority Interest

Debt

355.7

500.56

66.35

66.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

32.18

33.01

26.59

23.39

Total Liabilities

2,155.95

2,121.57

1,495.44

1,297.41

Fixed Assets

471.54

462.5

416.75

373.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

918.59

851.38

102.05

42.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

41.01

40.36

35.22

26.06

Networking Capital

689.18

743.23

887.55

574.35

Inventories

709.47

689.41

849.89

628.66

Inventory Days

89.27

85.01

Sundry Debtors

553.58

519.79

479.24

384.72

Debtor Days

50.34

52.02

Other Current Assets

188.25

160.4

171.89

146.74

Sundry Creditors

-485.06

-435.49

-451.78

-475.47

Creditor Days

47.45

64.3

Other Current Liabilities

-277.06

-190.88

-161.69

-110.3

Cash

35.63

24.1

53.88

281.14

Total Assets

2,155.95

2,121.57

1,495.45

1,297.41

V-Guard Industri : related Articles

V-Guard Industries Reports 17.7% Net Profit Rise to ₹69.39 Crore in Q2

V-Guard Industries Reports 17.7% Net Profit Rise to ₹69.39 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|08:25 PM

The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Read More

