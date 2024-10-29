V-Guard Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.44
43.22
43.15
43.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,724.63
1,544.78
1,359.35
1,164.75
Net Worth
1,768.07
1,588
1,402.5
1,207.77
Minority Interest
Debt
355.7
500.56
66.35
66.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.18
33.01
26.59
23.39
Total Liabilities
2,155.95
2,121.57
1,495.44
1,297.41
Fixed Assets
471.54
462.5
416.75
373.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
918.59
851.38
102.05
42.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.01
40.36
35.22
26.06
Networking Capital
689.18
743.23
887.55
574.35
Inventories
709.47
689.41
849.89
628.66
Inventory Days
89.27
85.01
Sundry Debtors
553.58
519.79
479.24
384.72
Debtor Days
50.34
52.02
Other Current Assets
188.25
160.4
171.89
146.74
Sundry Creditors
-485.06
-435.49
-451.78
-475.47
Creditor Days
47.45
64.3
Other Current Liabilities
-277.06
-190.88
-161.69
-110.3
Cash
35.63
24.1
53.88
281.14
Total Assets
2,155.95
2,121.57
1,495.45
1,297.41
The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.Read More
