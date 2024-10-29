Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,474.65
2,699
2,481.96
2,311.73
yoy growth (%)
28.73
8.74
7.36
10.84
Raw materials
-2,413.95
-1,848.73
-1,658.19
-1,615.14
As % of sales
69.47
68.49
66.8
69.86
Employee costs
-266.88
-224.66
-206.82
-170.2
As % of sales
7.68
8.32
8.33
7.36
Other costs
-461.68
-319.1
-363.67
-339.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.28
11.82
14.65
14.68
Operating profit
332.13
306.49
253.27
186.93
OPM
9.55
11.35
10.2
8.08
Depreciation
-47.5
-37.32
-28.08
-19.11
Interest expense
-7.52
-5.59
-3.73
-1.66
Other income
12.93
21.09
23.98
11.11
Profit before tax
290.04
284.67
245.43
177.27
Taxes
-63.25
-85.68
-60.27
-44.18
Tax rate
-21.8
-30.1
-24.55
-24.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
226.79
198.98
185.16
133.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
226.79
198.98
185.16
133.08
yoy growth (%)
13.97
7.46
39.12
-7.97
NPM
6.52
7.37
7.46
5.75
The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.Read More
