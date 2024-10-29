iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

V-Guard Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

414.5
(-1.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:09:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR V-Guard Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,474.65

2,699

2,481.96

2,311.73

yoy growth (%)

28.73

8.74

7.36

10.84

Raw materials

-2,413.95

-1,848.73

-1,658.19

-1,615.14

As % of sales

69.47

68.49

66.8

69.86

Employee costs

-266.88

-224.66

-206.82

-170.2

As % of sales

7.68

8.32

8.33

7.36

Other costs

-461.68

-319.1

-363.67

-339.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.28

11.82

14.65

14.68

Operating profit

332.13

306.49

253.27

186.93

OPM

9.55

11.35

10.2

8.08

Depreciation

-47.5

-37.32

-28.08

-19.11

Interest expense

-7.52

-5.59

-3.73

-1.66

Other income

12.93

21.09

23.98

11.11

Profit before tax

290.04

284.67

245.43

177.27

Taxes

-63.25

-85.68

-60.27

-44.18

Tax rate

-21.8

-30.1

-24.55

-24.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

226.79

198.98

185.16

133.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

226.79

198.98

185.16

133.08

yoy growth (%)

13.97

7.46

39.12

-7.97

NPM

6.52

7.37

7.46

5.75

V-Guard Industri : related Articles

V-Guard Industries Reports 17.7% Net Profit Rise to ₹69.39 Crore in Q2

V-Guard Industries Reports 17.7% Net Profit Rise to ₹69.39 Crore in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|08:25 PM

The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR V-Guard Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.