V-Guard Industries Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,856.67
4,127.19
3,500.19
2,721.24
2,502.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,856.67
4,127.19
3,500.19
2,721.24
2,502.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.03
16.23
10.76
20.73
25.13
Total Income
4,890.7
4,143.42
3,510.95
2,741.97
2,528.07
Total Expenditure
4,429.96
3,807.07
3,159.96
2,409.14
2,244.95
PBIDT
460.74
336.35
350.99
332.83
283.12
Interest
39.54
16.19
7.88
6.1
4.16
PBDT
421.2
320.16
343.11
326.73
278.96
Depreciation
80.88
64.42
49.15
38.63
29.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
85
40.26
70.61
87.73
66.4
Deferred Tax
-2.26
26.43
-5.08
-1.52
-5.07
Reported Profit After Tax
257.58
189.05
228.44
201.89
188.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.07
0.75
1.07
1.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
257.58
189.12
227.69
200.82
187.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
257.58
189.12
227.69
200.82
187.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.89
4.38
5.29
4.68
4.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
140
130
130
120
90
Equity
43.44
43.22
43.15
43.02
42.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.48
8.14
10.02
12.23
11.31
PBDTM(%)
8.67
7.75
9.8
12
11.14
PATM(%)
5.3
4.58
6.52
7.41
7.52
The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.Read More
