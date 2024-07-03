iifl-logo-icon 1
V-Guard Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

417.95
(-2.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,771.09

2,508.16

2,348.51

2,122.14

2,005.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,771.09

2,508.16

2,348.51

2,122.14

2,005.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.96

8.08

25.95

8.45

7.78

Total Income

2,782.05

2,516.24

2,374.46

2,130.59

2,012.83

Total Expenditure

2,505.06

2,278.69

2,151.27

1,957.39

1,849.68

PBIDT

276.99

237.55

223.19

173.2

163.15

Interest

16.17

19.36

20.18

12.54

3.65

PBDT

260.82

218.19

203.01

160.66

159.5

Depreciation

43.84

41.31

39.57

35.74

28.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

53.62

46.47

38.53

7.14

33.12

Deferred Tax

1

-4

1.74

25.76

0.67

Reported Profit After Tax

162.36

134.41

123.17

92.02

97.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.07

Net Profit after Minority Interest

162.36

134.41

123.17

92.02

97.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

162.36

134.41

123.17

92.02

97.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.71

3.09

2.82

2.13

2.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.5

43.44

43.35

43.22

43.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.99

9.47

9.5

8.16

8.13

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.85

5.35

5.24

4.33

4.83

