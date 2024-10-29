iifl-logo-icon 1
V-Guard Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

421.35
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:36 PM

V-Guard Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

290.04

284.67

245.43

177.27

Depreciation

-47.5

-37.32

-28.08

-19.11

Tax paid

-63.25

-85.68

-60.27

-44.18

Working capital

84.48

196.05

181.01

97.44

Other operating items

Operating

263.77

357.71

338.08

211.41

Capital expenditure

100.59

121.96

108.17

51.1

Free cash flow

364.36

479.67

446.25

262.51

Equity raised

2,297.43

1,916.9

1,513.62

1,197.76

Investing

59.8

-2.6

-39.16

-4.86

Financing

132.6

76.25

12.4

-3.26

Dividends paid

0

0

38.53

29.79

Net in cash

2,854.2

2,470.22

1,971.65

1,481.95

V-Guard Industri : related Articles

V-Guard Industries Reports 17.7% Net Profit Rise to ₹69.39 Crore in Q2

V-Guard Industries Reports 17.7% Net Profit Rise to ₹69.39 Crore in Q2

29 Oct 2024|08:25 PM

The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Read More

