V-Guard Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
290.04
284.67
245.43
177.27
Depreciation
-47.5
-37.32
-28.08
-19.11
Tax paid
-63.25
-85.68
-60.27
-44.18
Working capital
84.48
196.05
181.01
97.44
Other operating items
Operating
263.77
357.71
338.08
211.41
Capital expenditure
100.59
121.96
108.17
51.1
Free cash flow
364.36
479.67
446.25
262.51
Equity raised
2,297.43
1,916.9
1,513.62
1,197.76
Investing
59.8
-2.6
-39.16
-4.86
Financing
132.6
76.25
12.4
-3.26
Dividends paid
0
0
38.53
29.79
Net in cash
2,854.2
2,470.22
1,971.65
1,481.95
The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.Read More
