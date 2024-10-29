Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) notice is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors have approved the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) notice is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 24 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct for Insider Trading and with reference to our earlier intimation dated June 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed upto 48 hours after communication of the said results to the stock exchanges. The Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider review and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results/Statements of the company for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report 2) To consider and recommend Final Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 if any for the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, Final Dividend recommendation of Rs 1.40 (140%), Esop allotment, Esop grant and reappointment of director The Board approved Audited Financial Results for FY 23-24 and dividend. Intimation of recommendation of Final Dividend Re-appointment of WTD - Mr. Ramachandran V Announcement for grant of options under Esop scheme The Board of Directors has allotted 444040 equity shares to eligible employees pursuant to Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013 Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, Final Dividend recommendation of Rs 1.40 (140%), Esop allotment, Esop grant and reappointment of director Re-appointment of Auditors of the Company for FY 24-25 - Internal Auditors, Secretarial Auditors and Cost Auditors The Board of Directors approved Final Dividend of Rs. 1.40 per equity share for Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

