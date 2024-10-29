|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|-
|1.4
|140
|Final
|The Board has recommended a final Dividend of ? 1.40 (140%) per equity share of ? 1/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. The dividend if approved by the members at the 28th Annual General Meeting, shall be disbursed within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.
The company experienced a 14.13% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹1,293.99 Crore, up from ₹1,133.75 Crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
