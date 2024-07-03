Summary

eClerx Services Limited provides critical business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the worlds leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs 16,000+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, France, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and the USA. The Company provides innovative business process management, change management, data-driven insights, advanced analytics powered by subject matter experts and smart automation. eClerx Customer Operations specializes in providing operational expertise and process excellence throughout the customer journey. The Company create solutions and services, utilizing domain knowledge that supports clients evolving needs. They assist companies in developing, implementing and operating multichannel customer interaction capabilities for the external and the internal customer - facing operations - transforming everyday touchpoints into a superior experience. eClerx Services Limited was originally incorporated on March 24, 2000 as eClerx Services Private Limited. In August 2007, the Company was converted to a public limited company and the name was changed into eClerx Services Limited.eClerx Services completed its Initial Publi

Read More