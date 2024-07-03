Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹3,507.65
Prev. Close₹3,507.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹770.76
Day's High₹3,527.25
Day's Low₹3,433.45
52 Week's High₹3,877
52 Week's Low₹2,114
Book Value₹342.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,883.6
P/E47.83
EPS73.16
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.23
48.03
33.1
34.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,464.13
1,110.81
1,141.43
1,148.62
Net Worth
1,512.36
1,158.84
1,174.53
1,182.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,197.4
1,120.16
1,144.02
1,162.02
yoy growth (%)
6.89
-2.08
-1.54
5.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-479.62
-484.49
-437.11
-394.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
324.46
232.15
340.17
413.43
Depreciation
-50
-44.59
-29.59
-36.4
Tax paid
-85.56
-59.74
-83.31
-74.24
Working capital
127.03
-267.11
48.67
110.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.89
-2.08
-1.54
5.07
Op profit growth
47.01
-26.24
-22.64
0.99
EBIT growth
37.23
-26.56
-17.71
-0.25
Net profit growth
93.33
-55.56
-16.01
12.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,925.54
2,647.9
2,160.35
1,564.49
1,437.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,925.54
2,647.9
2,160.35
1,564.49
1,437.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65.64
65.95
24.62
34.45
46.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Anjan Malik
Independent Director
Naresh Gupta
Executive Director
P D Mundhra
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shailesh Kekre
Independent Director
Srinjay Sengupta
Independent Director
Naval Bir Kumar
Independent Director
Amit Majmudar
Independent Director
Bala Deshpande
Managing Director & Group CEO
Kapil Jain
Summary
eClerx Services Limited provides critical business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the worlds leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs 16,000+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, France, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and the USA. The Company provides innovative business process management, change management, data-driven insights, advanced analytics powered by subject matter experts and smart automation. eClerx Customer Operations specializes in providing operational expertise and process excellence throughout the customer journey. The Company create solutions and services, utilizing domain knowledge that supports clients evolving needs. They assist companies in developing, implementing and operating multichannel customer interaction capabilities for the external and the internal customer - facing operations - transforming everyday touchpoints into a superior experience. eClerx Services Limited was originally incorporated on March 24, 2000 as eClerx Services Private Limited. In August 2007, the Company was converted to a public limited company and the name was changed into eClerx Services Limited.eClerx Services completed its Initial Publi
The eClerx Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3443.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of eClerx Services Ltd is ₹16883.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of eClerx Services Ltd is 47.83 and 14.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a eClerx Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of eClerx Services Ltd is ₹2114 and ₹3877 as of 06 Jan ‘25
eClerx Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.14%, 3 Years at 23.59%, 1 Year at 35.79%, 6 Month at 39.28%, 3 Month at 16.87% and 1 Month at -1.42%.
