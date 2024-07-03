iifl-logo-icon 1
eClerx Services Ltd Share Price

3,443.85
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,507.65
  • Day's High3,527.25
  • 52 Wk High3,877
  • Prev. Close3,507.65
  • Day's Low3,433.45
  • 52 Wk Low 2,114
  • Turnover (lac)770.76
  • P/E47.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value342.91
  • EPS73.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,883.6
  • Div. Yield0.03
No Records Found

eClerx Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3,507.65

Prev. Close

3,507.65

Turnover(Lac.)

770.76

Day's High

3,527.25

Day's Low

3,433.45

52 Week's High

3,877

52 Week's Low

2,114

Book Value

342.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,883.6

P/E

47.83

EPS

73.16

Divi. Yield

0.03

eClerx Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

eClerx Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

eClerx Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:47 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.84%

Foreign: 26.84%

Indian: 26.96%

Non-Promoter- 34.36%

Institutions: 34.36%

Non-Institutions: 10.40%

Custodian: 1.41%

Share Price

eClerx Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.23

48.03

33.1

34.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,464.13

1,110.81

1,141.43

1,148.62

Net Worth

1,512.36

1,158.84

1,174.53

1,182.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,197.4

1,120.16

1,144.02

1,162.02

yoy growth (%)

6.89

-2.08

-1.54

5.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-479.62

-484.49

-437.11

-394.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

324.46

232.15

340.17

413.43

Depreciation

-50

-44.59

-29.59

-36.4

Tax paid

-85.56

-59.74

-83.31

-74.24

Working capital

127.03

-267.11

48.67

110.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.89

-2.08

-1.54

5.07

Op profit growth

47.01

-26.24

-22.64

0.99

EBIT growth

37.23

-26.56

-17.71

-0.25

Net profit growth

93.33

-55.56

-16.01

12.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,925.54

2,647.9

2,160.35

1,564.49

1,437.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,925.54

2,647.9

2,160.35

1,564.49

1,437.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

65.64

65.95

24.62

34.45

46.71

eClerx Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT eClerx Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Anjan Malik

Independent Director

Naresh Gupta

Executive Director

P D Mundhra

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shailesh Kekre

Independent Director

Srinjay Sengupta

Independent Director

Naval Bir Kumar

Independent Director

Amit Majmudar

Independent Director

Bala Deshpande

Managing Director & Group CEO

Kapil Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by eClerx Services Ltd

Summary

eClerx Services Limited provides critical business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the worlds leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs 16,000+ people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, France, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and the USA. The Company provides innovative business process management, change management, data-driven insights, advanced analytics powered by subject matter experts and smart automation. eClerx Customer Operations specializes in providing operational expertise and process excellence throughout the customer journey. The Company create solutions and services, utilizing domain knowledge that supports clients evolving needs. They assist companies in developing, implementing and operating multichannel customer interaction capabilities for the external and the internal customer - facing operations - transforming everyday touchpoints into a superior experience. eClerx Services Limited was originally incorporated on March 24, 2000 as eClerx Services Private Limited. In August 2007, the Company was converted to a public limited company and the name was changed into eClerx Services Limited.eClerx Services completed its Initial Publi
Company FAQs

What is the eClerx Services Ltd share price today?

The eClerx Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3443.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of eClerx Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of eClerx Services Ltd is ₹16883.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of eClerx Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of eClerx Services Ltd is 47.83 and 14.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of eClerx Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a eClerx Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of eClerx Services Ltd is ₹2114 and ₹3877 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of eClerx Services Ltd?

eClerx Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.14%, 3 Years at 23.59%, 1 Year at 35.79%, 6 Month at 39.28%, 3 Month at 16.87% and 1 Month at -1.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of eClerx Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of eClerx Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.81 %
Institutions - 34.37 %
Public - 10.41 %

