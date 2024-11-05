Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

ECLERX SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q1FY25 Financial Results and earnings call

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 9 May 2024

ECLERX SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and proposal for buy back of its fully paid up equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Buy Back of equity shares of the Company through Tender offer Results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Board approved final dividend Grant of options under ESOP 2022 Scheme/Plan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board meeting - Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board meeting - Re-Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Appointment of new Chairperson of Board and re-constitution of the Committees of Board of Directors with effect from April 1, 2024

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024