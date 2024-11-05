|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|ECLERX SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q1FY25 Financial Results and earnings call
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|ECLERX SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and proposal for buy back of its fully paid up equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Buy Back of equity shares of the Company through Tender offer Results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Board approved final dividend Grant of options under ESOP 2022 Scheme/Plan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting - Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board meeting - Re-Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Appointment of new Chairperson of Board and re-constitution of the Committees of Board of Directors with effect from April 1, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|ECLERX SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter/period ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)
