eClerx Services Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
831.84
781.92
766.53
752.76
721.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
831.84
781.92
766.53
752.76
721.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.12
20.91
23.05
20.79
14.12
Total Income
844.96
802.83
789.57
773.55
735.9
Total Expenditure
616.18
615.56
570.99
547.38
517.03
PBIDT
228.78
187.28
218.58
226.17
218.87
Interest
8.12
7.72
5.58
5.86
6.14
PBDT
220.66
179.56
213
220.32
212.73
Depreciation
32.8
31.65
33.53
33.53
30.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
49.85
38.95
48.44
52.34
44.82
Deferred Tax
-1.49
-3.08
1.14
-4.61
1.51
Reported Profit After Tax
139.5
112.05
129.89
139.06
136.12
Minority Interest After NP
-0.75
0.43
-0.64
0.43
0.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
140.25
111.61
130.53
138.63
135.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.32
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
140.25
111.61
130.53
139.95
135.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
29.66
23.13
27.07
28.76
28.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.97
48.32
48.23
48.23
48.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.5
23.95
28.51
30.04
30.32
PBDTM(%)
26.52
22.96
27.78
29.26
29.47
PATM(%)
16.77
14.33
16.94
18.47
18.85
