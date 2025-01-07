iifl-logo-icon 1
eClerx Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,399
(0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,197.4

1,120.16

1,144.02

1,162.02

yoy growth (%)

6.89

-2.08

-1.54

5.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-479.62

-484.49

-437.11

-394.56

As % of sales

40.05

43.25

38.2

33.95

Other costs

-364.32

-395.26

-380.95

-346.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.42

35.28

33.29

29.78

Operating profit

353.45

240.41

325.94

421.36

OPM

29.51

21.46

28.49

36.26

Depreciation

-50

-44.59

-29.59

-36.4

Interest expense

-18.36

-17.66

0

0

Other income

39.38

54

43.82

28.47

Profit before tax

324.46

232.15

340.17

413.43

Taxes

-85.56

-59.74

-83.31

-74.24

Tax rate

-26.37

-25.73

-24.49

-17.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

238.9

172.41

256.86

339.18

Exceptional items

0

-48.84

21.25

-8.04

Net profit

238.9

123.57

278.11

331.14

yoy growth (%)

93.33

-55.56

-16.01

12.31

NPM

19.95

11.03

24.31

28.49

