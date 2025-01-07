Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,197.4
1,120.16
1,144.02
1,162.02
yoy growth (%)
6.89
-2.08
-1.54
5.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-479.62
-484.49
-437.11
-394.56
As % of sales
40.05
43.25
38.2
33.95
Other costs
-364.32
-395.26
-380.95
-346.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.42
35.28
33.29
29.78
Operating profit
353.45
240.41
325.94
421.36
OPM
29.51
21.46
28.49
36.26
Depreciation
-50
-44.59
-29.59
-36.4
Interest expense
-18.36
-17.66
0
0
Other income
39.38
54
43.82
28.47
Profit before tax
324.46
232.15
340.17
413.43
Taxes
-85.56
-59.74
-83.31
-74.24
Tax rate
-26.37
-25.73
-24.49
-17.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
238.9
172.41
256.86
339.18
Exceptional items
0
-48.84
21.25
-8.04
Net profit
238.9
123.57
278.11
331.14
yoy growth (%)
93.33
-55.56
-16.01
12.31
NPM
19.95
11.03
24.31
28.49
