eClerx Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.23
48.03
33.1
34.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,464.13
1,110.81
1,141.43
1,148.62
Net Worth
1,512.36
1,158.84
1,174.53
1,182.63
Minority Interest
Debt
199.17
124.65
106.81
120.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
46.88
23.85
5.78
7.97
Total Liabilities
1,758.41
1,307.34
1,287.12
1,311.45
Fixed Assets
255.96
177.56
137.97
148.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
799.26
675.8
683.19
712.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
80.66
61.42
32.36
31.99
Networking Capital
315.12
248.21
216.56
168.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
336.95
322.84
236.27
194.31
Debtor Days
59.23
Other Current Assets
326.57
238.65
244.52
196.38
Sundry Creditors
-119.23
-93.91
-79.18
-60.12
Creditor Days
18.32
Other Current Liabilities
-229.17
-219.37
-185.05
-161.64
Cash
307.43
144.36
217.02
249.35
Total Assets
1,758.43
1,307.35
1,287.1
1,311.43
