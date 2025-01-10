Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
26.84%
26.84%
26.74%
26.74%
26.74%
Indian
26.96%
26.96%
26.86%
26.86%
26.86%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
34.36%
34.3%
34.29%
34.95%
34.72%
Non-Institutions
10.4%
10.45%
10.66%
9.77%
10.03%
Total Non-Promoter
44.77%
44.75%
44.96%
44.73%
44.75%
Custodian
1.41%
1.43%
1.42%
1.66%
1.63%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%

