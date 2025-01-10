iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

eClerx Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

3,247.9
(-0.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

eClerx Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

26.84%

26.84%

26.74%

26.74%

26.74%

Indian

26.96%

26.96%

26.86%

26.86%

26.86%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

34.36%

34.3%

34.29%

34.95%

34.72%

Non-Institutions

10.4%

10.45%

10.66%

9.77%

10.03%

Total Non-Promoter

44.77%

44.75%

44.96%

44.73%

44.75%

Custodian

1.41%

1.43%

1.42%

1.66%

1.63%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.84%

Foreign: 26.84%

Indian: 26.96%

Non-Promoter- 34.36%

Institutions: 34.36%

Non-Institutions: 10.40%

Custodian: 1.41%

eClerx Services: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR eClerx Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.