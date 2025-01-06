eClerx Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
324.46
232.15
340.17
413.43
Depreciation
-50
-44.59
-29.59
-36.4
Tax paid
-85.56
-59.74
-83.31
-74.24
Working capital
127.03
-267.11
48.67
110.57
Other operating items
Operating
315.93
-139.29
275.94
413.35
Capital expenditure
29.24
151.13
11.39
15.52
Free cash flow
345.17
11.83
287.33
428.87
Equity raised
1,981.06
2,005.81
1,837
1,655.15
Investing
39.16
270.94
-82.18
23.15
Financing
247.85
127
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,613.24
2,415.59
2,042.15
2,107.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.