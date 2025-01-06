iifl-logo-icon 1
eClerx Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,389
(-3.38%)
eClerx Services FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

324.46

232.15

340.17

413.43

Depreciation

-50

-44.59

-29.59

-36.4

Tax paid

-85.56

-59.74

-83.31

-74.24

Working capital

127.03

-267.11

48.67

110.57

Other operating items

Operating

315.93

-139.29

275.94

413.35

Capital expenditure

29.24

151.13

11.39

15.52

Free cash flow

345.17

11.83

287.33

428.87

Equity raised

1,981.06

2,005.81

1,837

1,655.15

Investing

39.16

270.94

-82.18

23.15

Financing

247.85

127

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,613.24

2,415.59

2,042.15

2,107.17

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

