Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.82
5.31
2.63
1.19
Op profit growth
38.48
-11.68
-20.27
-4.25
EBIT growth
33.93
-16.45
-17.79
-5.3
Net profit growth
35.2
-27.93
-18.08
3.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.63
22.5
26.83
34.54
EBIT margin
25.62
20.82
26.24
32.77
Net profit margin
18.06
14.53
21.24
26.61
RoCE
25.28
22.14
29.12
36.67
RoNW
5.03
4.16
5.99
7.66
RoA
4.45
3.86
5.89
7.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
83.17
57.89
76.02
89.13
Dividend per share
1
1
1
1
Cash EPS
59.09
38.25
63.38
76.11
Book value per share
441.34
361.83
315.86
306.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.84
4.22
10.55
10.51
P/CEPS
12.44
6.38
12.65
12.31
P/B
1.66
0.67
2.53
3.06
EV/EBIDTA
7.32
3.18
10.36
10.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.69
-25.5
-25
-18.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.91
59.74
59.71
54.87
Inventory days
0.07
0.09
0.09
0.09
Creditor days
-6.6
-6.14
-6.44
-6.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.77
-15.91
-8,957.57
-17,434.32
Net debt / equity
-0.21
-0.13
-0.36
-0.29
Net debt / op. profit
-0.7
-0.54
-1.18
-0.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-56.58
-59.42
-50.72
-44.62
Other costs
-14.77
-18.07
-22.43
-20.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.