SectorIT - Software
Open₹625.5
Prev. Close₹628.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,374.92
Day's High₹630.45
Day's Low₹613.8
52 Week's High₹870
52 Week's Low₹469.6
Book Value₹31.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,462.05
P/E46.81
EPS13.42
Divi. Yield1.8
The modernisation will include moving data from outdated systems, building a data platform with over 260 Power BI reports.
The company aspires to generate $1.5 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2025, with international EBITDA in the low 20s.
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.
Sonata Software will help the client optimise IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.75
13.87
10.39
10.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
678.93
539.73
561.36
519.13
Net Worth
706.68
553.6
571.75
529.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
758.14
781.41
876.84
688.51
yoy growth (%)
-2.97
-10.88
27.35
16.18
Raw materials
-94.68
-60.74
-63.52
-44.94
As % of sales
12.48
7.77
7.24
6.52
Employee costs
-414.99
-413.33
-467.06
-364.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
280.23
250.29
268.75
197.75
Depreciation
-17.55
-18.9
-20.6
-5
Tax paid
-45.04
-71.26
-57.49
-46.96
Working capital
-1.6
134.33
-14.02
-33.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.97
-10.88
27.35
16.18
Op profit growth
-39.2
15.25
26.19
7.88
EBIT growth
11.15
-7.02
41.29
11.49
Net profit growth
31.36
-15.25
39.64
13.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,613.06
7,449.12
5,553.37
4,228.08
3,743.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,613.06
7,449.12
5,553.37
4,228.08
3,743.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
125.55
70.82
101.98
27.75
58.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradip P Shah
Non Executive Director
S B Ghia
Non Executive Director
Viren Raheja
Executive Vice Chairman & WTD
P Srikar Reddy
Independent Director
Radhika Rajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mangal Kulkarni
Independent Director
Sanjay K Asher
Managing Director & CEO
Samir Dhir
Independent Director
Surin Shailesh Kapadia
Independent Director
Mona N Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sonata Software Ltd
Summary
Sonata Software Limited (SSL) was incorporated in the year October 18th, 1994. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of delivering Information Technology (IT) Services and Software Solutions to its customers across the globe including the US, Europe, Middle-East, Asia - Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. Besides, the Company distributes products from global technology companies present in India. Sonata,a division of IOCL was later spun off as an independent company namely, Sonata Software Ltd, in October 1994 for a consideration of Rs 8.14 crs. As a part of restructuring plan, IOCL was disposed of and sold its equity holding in SSL to the present promoters for a consideration of Rs 78 per share and Rs 87 per share based on the valuation certificate issued by IOCLs auditors and in consultation with financial institution.In September 1998, the company issued bonus issue at a ratio of 13 shares for every 10 shares held. To provide funds for expansion of the computing and communication infrastructure of software development facalities for exports at Bangalore, the company came out with the public issue of 25,22,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 80 per share aggregating to Rs 22.70 Crs.Sonata is giving more importance in specific areas in R&D centre, like Focus in Technology, Software Engineering, Productizing and Branding Services. For a technology company having strong alliance with Global IT companies like Microsoft, Oracle & Lotus to access to tech
The Sonata Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹622.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonata Software Ltd is ₹17462.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sonata Software Ltd is 46.81 and 22.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonata Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonata Software Ltd is ₹469.6 and ₹870 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sonata Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.90%, 3 Years at 24.60%, 1 Year at -10.94%, 6 Month at 0.51%, 3 Month at 2.44% and 1 Month at -2.54%.
