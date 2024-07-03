iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonata Software Ltd Share Price

622.7
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

  • Open625.5
  • Day's High630.45
  • 52 Wk High870
  • Prev. Close628.65
  • Day's Low613.8
  • 52 Wk Low 469.6
  • Turnover (lac)3,374.92
  • P/E46.81
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value31.98
  • EPS13.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,462.05
  • Div. Yield1.8
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sonata Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

625.5

Prev. Close

628.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3,374.92

Day's High

630.45

Day's Low

613.8

52 Week's High

870

52 Week's Low

469.6

Book Value

31.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,462.05

P/E

46.81

EPS

13.42

Divi. Yield

1.8

Sonata Software Ltd Corporate Action

1 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.4

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

Sonata Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

28 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

The modernisation will include moving data from outdated systems, building a data platform with over 260 Power BI reports.

Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

7 Nov 2024|10:25 AM

The company aspires to generate $1.5 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2025, with international EBITDA in the low 20s.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

29 Aug 2024|02:16 PM

Sonata Software will help the client optimise IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers.

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sonata Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.17%

Non-Promoter- 35.50%

Institutions: 35.50%

Non-Institutions: 35.31%

Custodian: 1.00%

Share Price

Sonata Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.75

13.87

10.39

10.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

678.93

539.73

561.36

519.13

Net Worth

706.68

553.6

571.75

529.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

758.14

781.41

876.84

688.51

yoy growth (%)

-2.97

-10.88

27.35

16.18

Raw materials

-94.68

-60.74

-63.52

-44.94

As % of sales

12.48

7.77

7.24

6.52

Employee costs

-414.99

-413.33

-467.06

-364.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

280.23

250.29

268.75

197.75

Depreciation

-17.55

-18.9

-20.6

-5

Tax paid

-45.04

-71.26

-57.49

-46.96

Working capital

-1.6

134.33

-14.02

-33.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.97

-10.88

27.35

16.18

Op profit growth

-39.2

15.25

26.19

7.88

EBIT growth

11.15

-7.02

41.29

11.49

Net profit growth

31.36

-15.25

39.64

13.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,613.06

7,449.12

5,553.37

4,228.08

3,743.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,613.06

7,449.12

5,553.37

4,228.08

3,743.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

125.55

70.82

101.98

27.75

58.4

View Annually Results

Sonata Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sonata Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradip P Shah

Non Executive Director

S B Ghia

Non Executive Director

Viren Raheja

Executive Vice Chairman & WTD

P Srikar Reddy

Independent Director

Radhika Rajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mangal Kulkarni

Independent Director

Sanjay K Asher

Managing Director & CEO

Samir Dhir

Independent Director

Surin Shailesh Kapadia

Independent Director

Mona N Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sonata Software Ltd

Summary

Sonata Software Limited (SSL) was incorporated in the year October 18th, 1994. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of delivering Information Technology (IT) Services and Software Solutions to its customers across the globe including the US, Europe, Middle-East, Asia - Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. Besides, the Company distributes products from global technology companies present in India. Sonata,a division of IOCL was later spun off as an independent company namely, Sonata Software Ltd, in October 1994 for a consideration of Rs 8.14 crs. As a part of restructuring plan, IOCL was disposed of and sold its equity holding in SSL to the present promoters for a consideration of Rs 78 per share and Rs 87 per share based on the valuation certificate issued by IOCLs auditors and in consultation with financial institution.In September 1998, the company issued bonus issue at a ratio of 13 shares for every 10 shares held. To provide funds for expansion of the computing and communication infrastructure of software development facalities for exports at Bangalore, the company came out with the public issue of 25,22,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 80 per share aggregating to Rs 22.70 Crs.Sonata is giving more importance in specific areas in R&D centre, like Focus in Technology, Software Engineering, Productizing and Branding Services. For a technology company having strong alliance with Global IT companies like Microsoft, Oracle & Lotus to access to tech
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sonata Software Ltd share price today?

The Sonata Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹622.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sonata Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonata Software Ltd is ₹17462.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sonata Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sonata Software Ltd is 46.81 and 22.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sonata Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonata Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonata Software Ltd is ₹469.6 and ₹870 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sonata Software Ltd?

Sonata Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.90%, 3 Years at 24.60%, 1 Year at -10.94%, 6 Month at 0.51%, 3 Month at 2.44% and 1 Month at -2.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sonata Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sonata Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.17 %
Institutions - 35.51 %
Public - 35.32 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonata Software Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

