Sonata Software Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
4,697.26
4,684.96
3,928.1
4,174.28
3,274.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,697.26
4,684.96
3,928.1
4,174.28
3,274.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.06
74.22
51.33
41.52
29.3
Total Income
4,735.32
4,759.18
3,979.43
4,215.8
3,304.14
Total Expenditure
4,343.85
4,507.78
3,552.51
3,866.42
2,978.57
PBIDT
391.47
251.4
426.92
349.38
325.57
Interest
39.19
43.51
41.5
11.02
7.52
PBDT
352.28
207.89
385.42
338.36
318.05
Depreciation
66.19
67.39
64.54
32.54
26.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
93.05
94.31
98.03
77.89
89.2
Deferred Tax
-19.09
-18.02
-21.44
-3.5
-18.21
Reported Profit After Tax
212.13
64.21
244.29
231.43
220.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
212.13
64.21
244.29
231.43
220.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-174.66
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
212.13
238.87
244.29
231.43
220.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.64
2.31
17.61
16.69
15.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
700
0
700
Equity
27.76
27.75
13.87
13.87
10.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.33
5.36
10.86
8.36
9.94
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.51
1.37
6.21
5.54
6.73
