Sonata Software Ltd Nine Monthly Results

613.45
(-0.87%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6,421.45

5,535.62

4,089.74

3,152.37

2,814.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,421.45

5,535.62

4,089.74

3,152.37

2,814.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

70.84

45.85

56.94

8.82

46.21

Total Income

6,492.29

5,581.47

4,146.68

3,161.19

2,860.79

Total Expenditure

6,012.8

5,083.09

3,734.04

2,876.1

2,524.78

PBIDT

479.49

498.38

412.64

285.09

336.01

Interest

63.44

11.37

13.81

11.83

11.64

PBDT

416.05

487.01

398.83

273.26

324.37

Depreciation

98.26

40.21

34.26

30.19

27.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

153.34

122.74

98.55

97.79

84.22

Deferred Tax

-33.69

-14.07

-9.55

-15.62

-2.3

Reported Profit After Tax

198.14

338.13

275.57

160.9

215.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

198.14

338.13

275.57

160.9

215.16

Extra-ordinary Items

-90.38

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

288.52

338.13

275.57

160.9

215.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.14

24.38

26.52

15.48

20.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

400

0

Equity

27.75

13.87

10.39

10.39

10.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.46

9

10.08

9.04

11.93

PBDTM(%)

6.47

8.79

9.75

8.66

11.52

PATM(%)

3.08

6.1

6.73

5.1

7.64

Sonata Software: Related NEWS

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

28 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

The modernisation will include moving data from outdated systems, building a data platform with over 260 Power BI reports.

Read More
Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

7 Nov 2024|10:25 AM

The company aspires to generate $1.5 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2025, with international EBITDA in the low 20s.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

29 Aug 2024|02:16 PM

Sonata Software will help the client optimise IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonata Software Ltd

