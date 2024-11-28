iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonata Software Ltd

Sonata Software Ltd News Today

609.65
(0.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The modernisation will include moving data from outdated systems, building a data platform with over 260 Power BI reports.

28 Nov 2024|03:24 PM
Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company aspires to generate $1.5 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2025, with international EBITDA in the low 20s.

7 Nov 2024|10:25 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM
Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sonata Software will help the client optimise IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers.

29 Aug 2024|02:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonata Software Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.