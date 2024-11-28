iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonata Software Ltd Board Meeting

587.6
(-0.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:32 PM

Sonata Software CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202428 Apr 2024
SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and declare a final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Dividend Update Intimation regarding appointment of Mr. Surin Kapadia, Ms. Mona Desai and re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Asher as Independent Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) Newspaper publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 1st February, 2024, the Board, inter-alia, has considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)

Sonata Software: Related News

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

28 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

The modernisation will include moving data from outdated systems, building a data platform with over 260 Power BI reports.

Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

7 Nov 2024|10:25 AM

The company aspires to generate $1.5 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2025, with international EBITDA in the low 20s.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

29 Aug 2024|02:16 PM

Sonata Software will help the client optimise IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers.

