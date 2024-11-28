Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 28 Apr 2024

SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and declare a final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Dividend Update Intimation regarding appointment of Mr. Surin Kapadia, Ms. Mona Desai and re-appointment of Mr. Sanjay Asher as Independent Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) Newspaper publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024