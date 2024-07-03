Summary

IndiaInfoline Finance Limited (IIFL) (Earlier known as Probity Research & Services Private Limited) was incorporated in 18th October, 1995 at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 28th April, 2000 and name of the Company was changed to Probity Research & Services Limited. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to India Infoline.com Limited on 23rd May, 2000. and again in March 23rd, 2001, the name changed as IndiaInfoline Limited. The Company is a leading online and offline broking and advisory services provider to retail and institutional clients in the cash and derivative segments. The Company offers a broad suite of financial products such as Gold Loan, Loans to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Loan Against Securities and Digital Finance Loans. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, caters to entire gamut of financial services including equities and commodities broking, portfolio management, distribution of mutual funds, life insurance products, home loans, personal loans, etc. The Company identified the potential of the Internet to cater to a mass retail segment and transformed its business model from providing information services to institutional customers to retail customers. Hence, it launched Internet Portal, www.indiainfoline.com in May, 1999 and started providing news and market information, independent research, interviews with business leaders and other specialized features. IIL acquired 100% shares of Agri Marketing Ser

