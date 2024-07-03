SectorFinance
Open₹422.2
Prev. Close₹421
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,537.61
Day's High₹424.85
Day's Low₹401.3
52 Week's High₹650.81
52 Week's Low₹304.28
Book Value₹150.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,168.07
P/E46.19
EPS9.12
Divi. Yield0.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
76.8
76.09
75.92
75.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,519.11
5,038.82
4,350.98
3,744.96
Net Worth
5,595.91
5,114.91
4,426.9
3,820.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
69.8
-76.03
38.6
9.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,249.76
8,269.69
6,854.73
5,839.78
4,844.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,249.76
8,269.69
6,854.73
5,839.78
4,844.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
240.71
177.61
168.88
149.91
81.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nirmal B Jain
Joint Managing Director
R Venkataraman
Chairman & Independent Directo
A K Purwar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Geeta Mathur
Independent Director
Ramakrishnan Subramanian
Independent Director
Bijou Kurien
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mauli Agarwal
Independent Director
Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria
Independent Director
Nirma Bhandari
Non Executive Director
GOPALAKRISHNAN SUNDARARAJAN
Nominee
Tritala Subramanian Ramakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IIFL Finance Ltd
Summary
IndiaInfoline Finance Limited (IIFL) (Earlier known as Probity Research & Services Private Limited) was incorporated in 18th October, 1995 at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 28th April, 2000 and name of the Company was changed to Probity Research & Services Limited. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to India Infoline.com Limited on 23rd May, 2000. and again in March 23rd, 2001, the name changed as IndiaInfoline Limited. The Company is a leading online and offline broking and advisory services provider to retail and institutional clients in the cash and derivative segments. The Company offers a broad suite of financial products such as Gold Loan, Loans to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Loan Against Securities and Digital Finance Loans. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, caters to entire gamut of financial services including equities and commodities broking, portfolio management, distribution of mutual funds, life insurance products, home loans, personal loans, etc. The Company identified the potential of the Internet to cater to a mass retail segment and transformed its business model from providing information services to institutional customers to retail customers. Hence, it launched Internet Portal, www.indiainfoline.com in May, 1999 and started providing news and market information, independent research, interviews with business leaders and other specialized features. IIL acquired 100% shares of Agri Marketing Ser
The IIFL Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹404.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IIFL Finance Ltd is ₹17168.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IIFL Finance Ltd is 46.19 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IIFL Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IIFL Finance Ltd is ₹304.28 and ₹650.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IIFL Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.48%, 3 Years at 14.79%, 1 Year at -28.60%, 6 Month at -19.65%, 3 Month at -7.60% and 1 Month at -2.95%.
