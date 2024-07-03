iifl-logo-icon 1
IIFL Finance Ltd Share Price

404.45
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open422.2
  • Day's High424.85
  • 52 Wk High650.81
  • Prev. Close421
  • Day's Low401.3
  • 52 Wk Low 304.28
  • Turnover (lac)6,537.61
  • P/E46.19
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value150.85
  • EPS9.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,168.07
  • Div. Yield0.85
IIFL Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

422.2

Prev. Close

421

Turnover(Lac.)

6,537.61

Day's High

424.85

Day's Low

401.3

52 Week's High

650.81

52 Week's Low

304.28

Book Value

150.85

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,168.07

P/E

46.19

EPS

9.12

Divi. Yield

0.85

IIFL Finance Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 25 Jan, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

IIFL Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IIFL Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.90%

Non-Promoter- 35.88%

Institutions: 35.88%

Non-Institutions: 39.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IIFL Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

76.8

76.09

75.92

75.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,519.11

5,038.82

4,350.98

3,744.96

Net Worth

5,595.91

5,114.91

4,426.9

3,820.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

69.8

-76.03

38.6

9.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,249.76

8,269.69

6,854.73

5,839.78

4,844.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,249.76

8,269.69

6,854.73

5,839.78

4,844.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

240.71

177.61

168.88

149.91

81.81

IIFL Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IIFL Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nirmal B Jain

Joint Managing Director

R Venkataraman

Chairman & Independent Directo

A K Purwar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Geeta Mathur

Independent Director

Ramakrishnan Subramanian

Independent Director

Bijou Kurien

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mauli Agarwal

Independent Director

Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria

Independent Director

Nirma Bhandari

Non Executive Director

GOPALAKRISHNAN SUNDARARAJAN

Nominee

Tritala Subramanian Ramakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IIFL Finance Ltd

Summary

IndiaInfoline Finance Limited (IIFL) (Earlier known as Probity Research & Services Private Limited) was incorporated in 18th October, 1995 at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 28th April, 2000 and name of the Company was changed to Probity Research & Services Limited. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to India Infoline.com Limited on 23rd May, 2000. and again in March 23rd, 2001, the name changed as IndiaInfoline Limited. The Company is a leading online and offline broking and advisory services provider to retail and institutional clients in the cash and derivative segments. The Company offers a broad suite of financial products such as Gold Loan, Loans to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Loan Against Securities and Digital Finance Loans. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, caters to entire gamut of financial services including equities and commodities broking, portfolio management, distribution of mutual funds, life insurance products, home loans, personal loans, etc. The Company identified the potential of the Internet to cater to a mass retail segment and transformed its business model from providing information services to institutional customers to retail customers. Hence, it launched Internet Portal, www.indiainfoline.com in May, 1999 and started providing news and market information, independent research, interviews with business leaders and other specialized features. IIL acquired 100% shares of Agri Marketing Ser
Company FAQs

What is the IIFL Finance Ltd share price today?

The IIFL Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹404.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of IIFL Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IIFL Finance Ltd is ₹17168.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IIFL Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IIFL Finance Ltd is 46.19 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IIFL Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IIFL Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IIFL Finance Ltd is ₹304.28 and ₹650.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IIFL Finance Ltd?

IIFL Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.48%, 3 Years at 14.79%, 1 Year at -28.60%, 6 Month at -19.65%, 3 Month at -7.60% and 1 Month at -2.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IIFL Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IIFL Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.91 %
Institutions - 35.89 %
Public - 39.20 %

