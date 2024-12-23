Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

IIFL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to convert the existing medium term note programme into a global medium term note programme (GMTN) of the Company in accordance with Regulation S and/or Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933 as applicable and decide all matters in relation thereto; and 2. subject to the market conditions and regulatory compliances issuance of secured debt instruments in the form of US Dollar / other foreign currency denominated notes under the GMTN programme. Pursuant to the powers delegated by the Board of Directors of the Company a meeting of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday December 23 2024

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 28 Oct 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches, in compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, as amended, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be applicable. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. October 31, 2024, approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures, with the shelf limit of upto Rs. 2,500 Crore, in one or more tranches, in compliance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, as amended, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be applicable. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, shall be provided during the filing of relevant tranches. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

IIFL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

IIFL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results (Financial Results) for the quarter ended June 30 2024; (b) Any other business with the permission of the Chair Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 06, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please find attached Statement confirming no Deviation or Variation in the utilisation of proceeds of Rights Issue from the objects as stated in Letter of Offer dated April 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

IIFL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results (Financial Results) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; (b) Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures in one or more tranches on an annual basis through private placement; The Board meeting outcome is enclosed herewith. The details of appointment of Joint Statutory Auditor and Head - Legal of the Company is enclosed herewith. The Board in its meeting held today i.e. June 15, 2024, appointed Joint Statutory Auditor of the Company and recommend to the Members in ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

IIFL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue. Any other transaction with the approval of the Chair. Further the Trading Window of the Companys securities has already closed from April 1 2024 till 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 are approved by the Board of Directors and filed with Stock Exchanges. This intimation is issued in terms of Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended. The above notice is being hosted on the Companys website at www.iifl.com. IIFL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 17, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 9, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 9 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 300 per share. The Company has informed the Exchanges that Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue is April 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

IIFL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / preference shares / any other equity linked securities (Securities) through permissible modes including by way of right issue private placement preferential issue or any other methods or modes as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory statutory and shareholders approval as may be required in this regard Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith. The Board has revised the authorized list of KMPs for determining materiality of events at its meeting held today i.e. March 13, 2024. 1. Appointment of Mr. Bijou Kurien as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f March 13, 2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria as an Additinal Independent Director of the Company w.e.f March 13, 2024 The Company has informed the exchange about the change in management(s) The Company has informed the exchange about the Resignation of Ms. Rupal Jain from the Post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer The Company has informed the exchange about the Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome of the Board meeting held on March 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024