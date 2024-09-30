AGM 30/09/2024 The Company has informed Exchange about proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) The Company has informed the Exchanges regarding the voting results and Scrutinizers Report for the 29th AGM held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)