Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹2,070
Prev. Close₹2,072.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,096.54
Day's High₹2,075
Day's Low₹1,951
52 Week's High₹2,684
52 Week's Low₹837
Book Value₹195.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,570.9
P/E58.97
EPS35.14
Divi. Yield0.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.88
15.88
15.88
15.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,436.34
1,235.81
1,109.51
1,052.34
Net Worth
1,452.22
1,251.69
1,125.39
1,068.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,165.94
1,799.85
2,097.03
1,912.49
yoy growth (%)
20.33
-14.17
9.64
10.2
Raw materials
-1,316.94
-1,070.23
-1,161.79
-1,133.3
As % of sales
60.8
59.46
55.4
59.25
Employee costs
-250.85
-225.47
-258.16
-227.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
136.22
128.98
126.36
92.33
Depreciation
-40.67
-38.27
-40.03
-35.18
Tax paid
-32.96
-31.66
-40.83
-26.74
Working capital
123.24
-251.21
101.62
68.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.33
-14.17
9.64
10.2
Op profit growth
-8.95
0.71
27.82
26.07
EBIT growth
-0.71
-2.2
33.12
38.69
Net profit growth
-16.15
17.75
20.71
98.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,001.2
3,730.2
3,057.6
2,716.5
3,135.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,001.2
3,730.2
3,057.6
2,716.5
3,135.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65.2
27.3
32.4
53.8
37.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Kirloskar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Alok Sanjay Kirloskar
Joint Managing Director
Rama Kirloskar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M S Unnikrishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shrinivas V Dempo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shobinder Duggal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramni Nirula
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rekha Sethi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vivek Pendharkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devang Trivedi
Independent Director
V K Deshpande
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
Summary
Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a part of the century old Kirloskar Group was incorporated on 15 January, 1920. The Company is one of Indias pioneering industrial organisations in the engineering sector. The Company undertakes projects in fluid-handling, turnkey fluid-handling projects in irrigation, power, process, water supply and sewerage, turnkey small hydel projects and protective surface coating. The core products of the Company are Engineered Pumps, Industrial Pumps, Agriculture and Domestic Pumps, Valves, and Hydro Turbines. Presently, the Company is engaged in providing fluid management solutions globally.Two new joint venture companies were incorporated, viz., Kirloskar Rateau Ltd., a 100% export oriented unit in India and Rateau Kirloskar international, Paris as a marketing company in co-operation with Alsthom Atlantique of Paris. Hence it became a subsidiary of the Company since its incorporation on 23rd April, 1984. In 1986, the company had entered into foreign collaboration agreements with M/s. Oil Tool Specialities Co., U.S.A., for the manufacture of Christmas trees and conventional wellhead assembles and with M/s. Godiva Fire Pumps Ltd, U.K., for the manufacture of fire fightings pumps and also with M/s. Nikkiso Co Ltd., Japan for the manufacture of canned motor pumps. The mobile fire fighting pump sets manufactured in technical collaboration with Godiva Fire Pumps Ltd. U.K. was well received in the market during the year 1988. In the year 1991, the plant fo
Read More
The Kirloskar Brothers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1960.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd is ₹15570.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd is 58.97 and 10.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Brothers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd is ₹837 and ₹2684 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.09%, 3 Years at 83.93%, 1 Year at 127.98%, 6 Month at -13.03%, 3 Month at 16.00% and 1 Month at -11.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.