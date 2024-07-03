Summary

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a part of the century old Kirloskar Group was incorporated on 15 January, 1920. The Company is one of Indias pioneering industrial organisations in the engineering sector. The Company undertakes projects in fluid-handling, turnkey fluid-handling projects in irrigation, power, process, water supply and sewerage, turnkey small hydel projects and protective surface coating. The core products of the Company are Engineered Pumps, Industrial Pumps, Agriculture and Domestic Pumps, Valves, and Hydro Turbines. Presently, the Company is engaged in providing fluid management solutions globally.Two new joint venture companies were incorporated, viz., Kirloskar Rateau Ltd., a 100% export oriented unit in India and Rateau Kirloskar international, Paris as a marketing company in co-operation with Alsthom Atlantique of Paris. Hence it became a subsidiary of the Company since its incorporation on 23rd April, 1984. In 1986, the company had entered into foreign collaboration agreements with M/s. Oil Tool Specialities Co., U.S.A., for the manufacture of Christmas trees and conventional wellhead assembles and with M/s. Godiva Fire Pumps Ltd, U.K., for the manufacture of fire fightings pumps and also with M/s. Nikkiso Co Ltd., Japan for the manufacture of canned motor pumps. The mobile fire fighting pump sets manufactured in technical collaboration with Godiva Fire Pumps Ltd. U.K. was well received in the market during the year 1988. In the year 1991, the plant fo

Read More