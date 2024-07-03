iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Share Price

1,960.85
(-5.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,070
  • Day's High2,075
  • 52 Wk High2,684
  • Prev. Close2,072.55
  • Day's Low1,951
  • 52 Wk Low 837
  • Turnover (lac)2,096.54
  • P/E58.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value195.96
  • EPS35.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,570.9
  • Div. Yield0.29
No Records Found

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

2,070

Prev. Close

2,072.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2,096.54

Day's High

2,075

Day's Low

1,951

52 Week's High

2,684

52 Week's Low

837

Book Value

195.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,570.9

P/E

58.97

EPS

35.14

Divi. Yield

0.29

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.95%

Non-Promoter- 15.23%

Institutions: 15.23%

Non-Institutions: 18.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.88

15.88

15.88

15.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,436.34

1,235.81

1,109.51

1,052.34

Net Worth

1,452.22

1,251.69

1,125.39

1,068.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,165.94

1,799.85

2,097.03

1,912.49

yoy growth (%)

20.33

-14.17

9.64

10.2

Raw materials

-1,316.94

-1,070.23

-1,161.79

-1,133.3

As % of sales

60.8

59.46

55.4

59.25

Employee costs

-250.85

-225.47

-258.16

-227.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

136.22

128.98

126.36

92.33

Depreciation

-40.67

-38.27

-40.03

-35.18

Tax paid

-32.96

-31.66

-40.83

-26.74

Working capital

123.24

-251.21

101.62

68.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.33

-14.17

9.64

10.2

Op profit growth

-8.95

0.71

27.82

26.07

EBIT growth

-0.71

-2.2

33.12

38.69

Net profit growth

-16.15

17.75

20.71

98.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,001.2

3,730.2

3,057.6

2,716.5

3,135.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,001.2

3,730.2

3,057.6

2,716.5

3,135.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

65.2

27.3

32.4

53.8

37.6

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Kirloskar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Alok Sanjay Kirloskar

Joint Managing Director

Rama Kirloskar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M S Unnikrishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shrinivas V Dempo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shobinder Duggal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramni Nirula

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rekha Sethi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vivek Pendharkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devang Trivedi

Independent Director

V K Deshpande

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Summary

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a part of the century old Kirloskar Group was incorporated on 15 January, 1920. The Company is one of Indias pioneering industrial organisations in the engineering sector. The Company undertakes projects in fluid-handling, turnkey fluid-handling projects in irrigation, power, process, water supply and sewerage, turnkey small hydel projects and protective surface coating. The core products of the Company are Engineered Pumps, Industrial Pumps, Agriculture and Domestic Pumps, Valves, and Hydro Turbines. Presently, the Company is engaged in providing fluid management solutions globally.Two new joint venture companies were incorporated, viz., Kirloskar Rateau Ltd., a 100% export oriented unit in India and Rateau Kirloskar international, Paris as a marketing company in co-operation with Alsthom Atlantique of Paris. Hence it became a subsidiary of the Company since its incorporation on 23rd April, 1984. In 1986, the company had entered into foreign collaboration agreements with M/s. Oil Tool Specialities Co., U.S.A., for the manufacture of Christmas trees and conventional wellhead assembles and with M/s. Godiva Fire Pumps Ltd, U.K., for the manufacture of fire fightings pumps and also with M/s. Nikkiso Co Ltd., Japan for the manufacture of canned motor pumps. The mobile fire fighting pump sets manufactured in technical collaboration with Godiva Fire Pumps Ltd. U.K. was well received in the market during the year 1988. In the year 1991, the plant fo
Company FAQs

What is the Kirloskar Brothers Ltd share price today?

The Kirloskar Brothers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1960.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd is ₹15570.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd is 58.97 and 10.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Brothers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd is ₹837 and ₹2684 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd?

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.09%, 3 Years at 83.93%, 1 Year at 127.98%, 6 Month at -13.03%, 3 Month at 16.00% and 1 Month at -11.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.95 %
Institutions - 15.24 %
Public - 18.81 %

