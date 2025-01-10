Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.88
15.88
15.88
15.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,436.34
1,235.81
1,109.51
1,052.34
Net Worth
1,452.22
1,251.69
1,125.39
1,068.22
Minority Interest
Debt
49.51
124.6
243.11
142.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.55
7.18
7.25
6.98
Total Liabilities
1,509.28
1,383.47
1,375.75
1,218.13
Fixed Assets
453.72
413.99
372.74
371.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
526.76
491.28
564.81
463.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
55.51
55.16
43.83
40.05
Networking Capital
318.41
272.99
333.02
281.52
Inventories
491.83
439.38
419.26
374.49
Inventory Days
70.65
75.94
Sundry Debtors
444.27
369
394.43
349.19
Debtor Days
66.46
70.81
Other Current Assets
437.82
472.94
501.8
594.89
Sundry Creditors
-503.82
-459.9
-452.98
-472.07
Creditor Days
76.33
95.73
Other Current Liabilities
-551.69
-548.43
-529.49
-564.98
Cash
154.88
150.05
61.36
62.24
Total Assets
1,509.28
1,383.47
1,375.76
1,218.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.