Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
136.22
128.98
126.36
92.33
Depreciation
-40.67
-38.27
-40.03
-35.18
Tax paid
-32.96
-31.66
-40.83
-26.74
Working capital
123.24
-251.21
101.62
68.67
Other operating items
Operating
185.82
-192.16
147.1
99.07
Capital expenditure
84.92
24.7
91.66
20.62
Free cash flow
270.75
-167.46
238.76
119.69
Equity raised
2,083.68
1,919.9
1,761.24
1,656.01
Investing
101.5
126.71
63.49
34.31
Financing
108
-166.16
145.55
298.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
19.85
Net in cash
2,563.93
1,712.98
2,209.04
2,128.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.