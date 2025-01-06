iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,960.85
(-5.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Kirl. Brothers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

136.22

128.98

126.36

92.33

Depreciation

-40.67

-38.27

-40.03

-35.18

Tax paid

-32.96

-31.66

-40.83

-26.74

Working capital

123.24

-251.21

101.62

68.67

Other operating items

Operating

185.82

-192.16

147.1

99.07

Capital expenditure

84.92

24.7

91.66

20.62

Free cash flow

270.75

-167.46

238.76

119.69

Equity raised

2,083.68

1,919.9

1,761.24

1,656.01

Investing

101.5

126.71

63.49

34.31

Financing

108

-166.16

145.55

298.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

19.85

Net in cash

2,563.93

1,712.98

2,209.04

2,128.86

