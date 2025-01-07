Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,165.94
1,799.85
2,097.03
1,912.49
yoy growth (%)
20.33
-14.17
9.64
10.2
Raw materials
-1,316.94
-1,070.23
-1,161.79
-1,133.3
As % of sales
60.8
59.46
55.4
59.25
Employee costs
-250.85
-225.47
-258.16
-227.31
As % of sales
11.58
12.52
12.31
11.88
Other costs
-441.16
-331.72
-505.87
-417.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.36
18.43
24.12
21.85
Operating profit
156.97
172.42
171.19
133.92
OPM
7.24
9.57
8.16
7
Depreciation
-40.67
-38.27
-40.03
-35.18
Interest expense
-15.78
-24.12
-30.2
-25.27
Other income
35.72
18.96
25.4
18.86
Profit before tax
136.22
128.98
126.36
92.33
Taxes
-32.96
-31.66
-40.83
-26.74
Tax rate
-24.19
-24.54
-32.31
-28.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
103.26
97.32
85.52
65.58
Exceptional items
-25.09
-4.09
-6.35
0
Net profit
78.16
93.22
79.16
65.58
yoy growth (%)
-16.15
17.75
20.71
98.76
NPM
3.6
5.17
3.77
3.42
