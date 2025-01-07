iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,230.15
(13.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,165.94

1,799.85

2,097.03

1,912.49

yoy growth (%)

20.33

-14.17

9.64

10.2

Raw materials

-1,316.94

-1,070.23

-1,161.79

-1,133.3

As % of sales

60.8

59.46

55.4

59.25

Employee costs

-250.85

-225.47

-258.16

-227.31

As % of sales

11.58

12.52

12.31

11.88

Other costs

-441.16

-331.72

-505.87

-417.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.36

18.43

24.12

21.85

Operating profit

156.97

172.42

171.19

133.92

OPM

7.24

9.57

8.16

7

Depreciation

-40.67

-38.27

-40.03

-35.18

Interest expense

-15.78

-24.12

-30.2

-25.27

Other income

35.72

18.96

25.4

18.86

Profit before tax

136.22

128.98

126.36

92.33

Taxes

-32.96

-31.66

-40.83

-26.74

Tax rate

-24.19

-24.54

-32.31

-28.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

103.26

97.32

85.52

65.58

Exceptional items

-25.09

-4.09

-6.35

0

Net profit

78.16

93.22

79.16

65.58

yoy growth (%)

-16.15

17.75

20.71

98.76

NPM

3.6

5.17

3.77

3.42

