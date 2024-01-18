|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|6
|300
|Final
|Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 6/- (300%) per equity share for FY 2023-24 Record date for determining entitlement for dividend as recommended by the Board for FY 2023-24 is Friday, July 26, 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the 104th AGM, shall be paid on or before August 31, 2024
