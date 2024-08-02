The 104th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, will be held on Friday, August 02, 2024 at its Registered Office - Yamuna, S. No. 98 (3 -7), Plot No. 3, Baner, Pune 411 045, through Video Conference /Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility. Please find enclosed the proceedings of 104th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Please find attached intimation of scrutinizers report along with voting results of 104th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)