To the members of KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kirloskar Brothers Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and significant accounting policies, and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (hereinafter referred as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTER

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements taken as a whole, in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the key audit matter as described below:

Accounting treatment for customer contracts where performance obligations are satisfied over time

Description of key audit matter:

Revenue amounting to Rs 618 Million reported in the Companys standalone financial statements pertains to customer specific long-term contracts and the same are required to satisfy the recognition and measurement criteria as enunciated in IND AS 115, ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers. In case of these contracts the revenue is recognised over time and is based on a percentage completion method (POC) for each of such contracts. The stage of project completion is determined based on a ratio of project costs actually incurred till the period / year end to the planned / estimated total cost to complete the said project. This necessarily involves estimations and certain assumptions to be made by the management in determining the total planned costs and an appropriate allocation of costs actually incurred on each project. This inherently creates certain uncertainties and results in complexities in accounting treatment wherein incorrect assumptions and estimates can lead to revenue being recognised in incorrect accounting periods thereby impacting the results. In addition, in POC method revenue recognition and respective collections do not follow a linear trend irrespective of stage completion determined by the company. Collections do depend on satisfaction of certain other performance obligations as laid down in the respective project agreements. Consequently, those amounts that remain as receivables whose due dates for payments depend on other conditions give rise to certain receivables that are due and others not due for payment, requiring the Company to adopt a differential accounting classification and treatment. While assessing the contractual obligations as at any period close, change orders and / or cancellations are required to be considered by the Company to adopt an appropriate accounting treatment for revenues already recognised, valuation of work in progress and respective receivables. Considering these factors, in the context of our audit this matter was of significance and hence a key audit matter (Refer note 30 to the standalone financial statements).

Description of Auditors response:

With a view to verify the alignment of the Companys project accounting system with the actual progress of the project and its status at any period close, we designed our audit procedures related to this area to obtain an understanding of project acceptance and execution process and the related accounting controls including verification of compliance with IND AS 115 – ‘Revenue from contracts with customers. These included inter-alia, reading through the material contracts and formation of a standard checklist to note the terms and conditions and considerations required to be taken note of for appropriate financial accounting till a project is finally executed and closed. We discussed with the management the risks associated with the project execution to understand requirement of any specific recognition of financial accounting considerations and developed requisite key controls requiring audit attention and review. The Company has automated through its accounting software the method of calculating the percentage of completion method which we have verified on test basis. We reviewed planned costs, their latest estimates, rationale for revision in estimates based on information shared by the management in our discussions, approvals to such revisions in the estimates and compared them with latest costs to complete, related mathematical accuracy and, on a sample, basis validated resulting recognition of revenue. We discussed with management the status of amount receivable and have verified the evidence supporting the recoverability in sample cases. We verified the calculations of expected credit loss provisions and corroborated with specific management discussions on major projects.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report and management discussion and analysis included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

D. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continueasagoingconcern.Ifweconcludethatamaterial uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the central government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the

Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act and based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer note 28 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable loses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts - refer note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Reporting on rule 11(e):

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in note no. 47B(2), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in note no. 47B(3), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend for the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, has used an accounting software, for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that no audit trail (edit log) facility/feature was enabled at the database level to log any direct changes. During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Further, the Company uses services of third-party service provider for payroll processing and in absence of Service Organisation Control Type 2 report, specifically covering the maintenance of audit trail, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there are any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with. – Refer note 47B (4) to the standalone financial statements.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration no. 109983W by the hand of CA Pramod Bhise Partner Membership no.(F) 047751 UDIN: 24047751BKAAQX2630 Pune, 14 May 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals based on the programme of verification in a phased manner which in our opinion is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed during such physical verification conducted by the Company during the year.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has neither revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) nor intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory, except goods-intransit has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies noticed on physical verification were less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The management of the Company has provided us the quarterly returns/ statements, which they have represented to us have been filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions. These quarterly returns/ statements are in agreement or have been reconciled with the books of account.

(iii) The Company has not provided any security or granted any secured loans or secured or unsecured advances in the nature of loans, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investment or provided guarantee to companies & and has not made investment or provided guarantee to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) During the year, the Company has provided guarantee to its subsidiaries and other than subsidiaries (direct and indirect). Details of guarantees provided are as follows (also refer note 35E for details):

Particulars Guarantees Provided during the year* Balance outstanding as at 31 Mar 2024 Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries Rs 2,426.08 Rs 3,699.50 Million Million - Other than Rs 764.00 Rs 3,072.70 Subsidiaries Million Million

* Excludes cancelled during the year [refer note no. 35C, (14) and (15)].

(b) The unsecured loan given to The Kolhapur Steel Limited (TKSL) in FY 2008-09 was under an order from Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), without any specific agreed terms for charge of interest and repayment. Unsecured loan given to TKSL during FY 19-20 is with specified terms and conditions.

Considering the above-mentioned facts and materiality of the amounts, in our opinion the terms and conditions of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided, investment made are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) Schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated for loan given to TKSL during the financial year 2019-20 and repayments/ receipts are regular.

(d) No amount is overdue for more than ninety days. Accordingly, the reporting under para 3(iii)d is not applicable.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under para 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The unsecured loan given to TKSL in FY 2008-09 was under an Order from Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), without any specific agreed terms for charge of interest and repayment, details are as follows.

(Amount in Rs Million)

Particulars TKSL Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans to related party (other than promoters) - Repayable on demand (A) - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 9.51 Total (A+B) 9.51 Loans granted during the year - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans outstanding Note: Advance against purchases is not considered as advance in the nature of loan. 10.45%

(iv) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 185 and 186 in respect of grants of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits or deemed deposits to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under, are applicable. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(v) is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed these records relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company and are of the opinion that, prima facie; the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. On test basis, there are no arrears of statutory dues outstanding as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable except as follows.

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding for More than Six Months

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount in (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Employees provident fund organisation India Provident fund 2,72,902 April 2023 to September 2023 Various - Mismatched of aadhar database employees online at UIDAI. data as per of some maintained Goods & services taxes GST (RCM) 79,956 May 2023 20 June 2023 - GST RCM not GSTR 3B included in Goods & services taxes GST (RCM) 1,06,794 July 2023 20 August 2023 - GST RCM not GSTR 3B included in

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- paragraph (a) above which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on 31 March, 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Name of Statute Forum where Dispute is Pending Nature of dues Amount involved Amount unpaid Period to which amount Relates Rs Million Rs Million Local Sales Tax of LST, GST, Sales Tax, CST, 36.54 36.54 2003-04, C.T.O., Telangana Various States VAT, WCT (including interest, penalty etc. if any) 2004-05, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11 & 2013-14 4.24 4.24 2007-08, Commissioner of Appeal 2016-17, 2017-18 90.25 90.25 2009-10, High court 2011-12 40.37 40.37 2013-14 Tribunal Chapter V of Finance Act, 1994 (Tax including interest, penalty etc. if any) 7.52 7.52 2009-13 Appeal Tribunal 95.73 95.73 2004-08 CESTAT 1.14 1.14 2012-13 Superintendent 902.52 902.52 2012-13 Supreme Court Central Excise Act, 1944 (Tax including interest, penalty etc. if any) 1.05 1.05 2003-04 CESTAT 6.36 6.36 2013-17 DGGI 0.14 0.14 1996-97 Deputy Commissioner 6.06 6.06 2015-16 & 2017 Assistant commissioner 10.62 10.62 2017-18 High court The Income Tax Act, 1961 (Tax including interest, penalty etc. if any) 119.08 119.08 2017-18,2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Total 1,321.62 1,321.62

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income tax act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(viii) is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(b) is not applicable.

(c) No additional term loans availed by the Company during the year, Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(d) is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the year, we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable IND AS.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued during the year and pertaining to the year under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The group does not have CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvii) of the order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects which required a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 (F) under the heading, "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report on even date:

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS [UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")] OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kirloskar Brothers Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (hereinafter referred as "the guidance note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as "ICAI").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the

Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.